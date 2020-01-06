“Swim Sisters Reunite At West Virginia”: A Poem

5:00, We grab our bags in get in the car

We start with weights then get into the pool, the next thing I know we’re rushing to school

Our school day is full from one class to the next, each minute planned out no time for rest

3:10 before I know it we’re off to practice number two

We put on our same nasty wet suits, and dive into the same ol’ pool

We smile at each other and push through another three hours set

We get in the car and make our way home, same day really is a toll

We talk about our day the way home, or we turn up our new favorite song

Some days it’s a pain to always be doing the same thing

I once begged for space but now that I have it, I don’t like being alone

5:00 I grab my bags and get in the car

I start with weights then get into the pool , the next thing I know I’m rushing to school

My school day is full from one class to the next, each minute planned out no time for rest

I move from one class to the next, I force a smile and put forth my best

Each minute breaks me down, with a second to spare

I look all around but she’s no longer there

3:10 before I know it I’m off to practice number two

I put on my same wet nasty suit, and dive into the same ol’ pool

I make it through another three hours set

I get in the car and make my way home, same day really is a toll

I turn my head for a smile, but you’re no longer sitting there

The car ride home is silent

I used to call her but it was never the same

My silly high school problems don’t make up for the fact that she’s still 500 miles away

I want to tell her I miss her but that sounds silly to say

We lived the same life day after day

My problems were her problems, my day was her day

Oh how I miss having two over one, oh how I long for the silence to be done

7:25, was the exact time I signed

Oh how I can’t wait for the time

When that 500 miles will turn to zero

Oh how I miss her

Thank God I get spend the next two years with my sister