How High School Coaches Can Get in on NCAA Pre-Sale Tickets

After last year’s debacle, where tickets to the men’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were sold out before they went on sale to the general public, the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches’ Association is offering an avenue for more people to get in on the pre-sale opportunity.

Specifically, NISCA is offering the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets to those members attending the NISCA conference that will be held concurrently in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 25th through Saturday, March 28th.

The NCAA has not yet announced when tickets for the 2020 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships will go on sale. The women’s championship will be in Athens, Georgia.

A $265 ticket will get a coach access to everything that the conference offers: registration for the NISCA conference, tickets to all sessions of the NCAA Championships, tickets to the NISCA Awards Banquet, admission to the mixers and clinics, and eligibility for door prizes. All-session NCAA tickets can be bought for $90 each.

These tickets are available for the first 50 people who request them, and reservations must be made by January 22nd.

Every year, NCAA teams are able to request an unlimited number of tickets to the NCAA Championship meet before the general public is able to access them. While the 4,700-seat pool in Indianapolis rarely sells out for meets anymore, the 2,100-seat Texas Swim Center in Austin did last year. This opportunity could be more valuable in future years, thanks to a proposal on the NISCA slate that the conference be permanently linked to NCAA Championships, overlapping with the men’s division I championship in odd numbered years and the women’s championship in even numbered years.