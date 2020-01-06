US Women’s Water Polo Heads To Australia For First Competition Of 2020

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 6 – The USA Women’s National Team finished 2019 undefeated at 37-0 following a first place mark at the 2019 Holiday Cup in Princeton, New Jersey. They’ll take their winning ways into the new year with a trip to Brisbane, Australia to open the 2020 competition slate. Currently riding an overall 68-game winning streak, the USA Women will meet the Australian National Team in a three-game series this January 14, 16 and 18. Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the travel roster for the training and competition in Australia, see below for more. All three matches in Australia will be live streamed and are available by clicking here. Tickets for all three matches are currently on-sale and can be purchased by clicking here.

2020 Women’s Senior National Team Travel Roster (Brisbane, Australia)

Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford/San Diego Shores)

Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WPF)

Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WPF)

Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics)

Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

USA Women’s National Team vs Australia – Schedule

January 14 5:00pm local time – (11:00pm pst – January 13)

January 16 8:00pm local time – (2:00am pst)

January 18 5:00pm local time – (11:00pm pst – January 17)