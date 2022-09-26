Summer Juniors Qualifier Christopher Leung Verbals to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Christopher Leung, a senior at Northwood High School in Irvine, has verbally committed to Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! I would like to thank my friends, family, teammates, coaches and who have supported and encouraged me throughout this journey to get me to where I am today. GO WILDCATS!! 💜🐾”

At the 2022 CIF Swimming and Diving Championships, Leung finished 7th in the 100 breast and 200 IM. He also anchored the 5th-place 400 freestyle relay.

Leung also competes for Irvine Novaquatics. At the March 2022 Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad, Leung finished 4th in the 200 IM, 7th in the 100 fly and 100 breast, and 9th in the 200 breast. He is also a member of the 13-14 National Age Group record-holding relay in the LCM 400 medley, swimming the fly leg of the relay in 57.36. The team set the record, 3:58.40, in 2019.

Leung has Summer Juniors cuts in the SCY 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, as well as the LCM 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. He has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the SCY 100 free, 200 free, and 400 IM, as well as the LCM 200 free and 400 free.

Best short-course yards times:

100 free: 46.18

100 breast: 55.09

100 fly: 48.74

200 IM: 1:48.57

400 IM: 4:06.48

Northwestern University is a private school and member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2022 Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships, Northwestern finished 6th out of 8 teams. Leung has the opportunity to add depth to NU’s stroke programs; for example, last season he would’ve been the 6th-fastest 100 breaststroker, 100 butterflier, and 200 IMer on the team.

The bulk of Northwestern’s 31-man 2021-22 team is returning this year, since only 11 of those students were seniors or graduate students. Leung’s strength comes in his versatility, and he’ll be able to fit wherever NU’s coaches decide to put him, based on this year’s performance and who ultimately leaves at the end of the season.

Northwestern already has a significant 2023 roster lined up, including Best of the Rest Diego Nosack and National Team Trials Qualifier Cade Duncan. Stuart Seymour, a backstroker, has also committed, as well as Conner Schuster and Aaron Baltaytis.

