Leon Marchand Rips 46.63 100 Yard IM for #2 Performance All-Time (Full Race Video)

ASU MAROON & GOLD INTRASQUAD

After an electric long course season becoming a two-time world champion and throwing down the second fastest 400 meter IM in history, Léon Marchand wasted no time getting after it in his NCAA sophomore season debut at ASU.

Marchand won the men’s edition of ASU’s SunDevil Challenge pentathlon, which featured a 100 of each stroke and finished with a 100 IM. Marchand cemented his win with a blistering 46.63 100 yard IM, which is unofficially the second fastest time in history.

Watch the full race below:

Splits for each 25 yards are not available, but Marchand was 21.41 at the halfway mark, which means he came back in 25.22.

The only man who’s been faster is Shaine Casas, who clocked 46.33 at a Texas A&M meet in December 2020. Casas recently made headlines for dominating the Texas men’s quadrathlon and scoring the highest point total in school history.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Marchand’s time is that it came at the end of the meet, after he had already swum four events. ASU associate head coach Herbie Behm said on Twitter that the meet only took an hour and 15 minutes, so Marchand fired this swim off on little rest.

Fastest Verifiable Men’s 100 Yard IM Times:*

Shaine Casas, 46.33 (2020) Leon Marchand, 46.63 (2022) Matt Grevers, 47.06 (2016) Chris Staka, 47.23 (2020) Michael Andrew, 47.34 (2018) Michael Phelps, 47.47 (2016)

*verifying times for an unofficial event is difficult, so if you know of a swim we missed, please let us know in the comments.

Nine years ago, Ryan Murphy broke 47 seconds in an old supersuit, going 46.90 during a Bolles School practice.

Past the 11-12 age group level, the 100 IM is not a common race in the U.S., and is not an NCAA Championship event. The highest profile championship meet that usually offers the 100 yard IM is the NCSA Junior National Championships, though it is raced at SCM World Championships.