Casas Dominates Texas Quadrathlon, Scores Highest Point Total In School History

On Friday, the Texas men held their annual Quadrathlon, which is where swimmers do a 4×50 on 8:00, with each 50 being a different stroke. For each 50 event, there is a time associated that is worth 1000 points. Every tenth of a second faster that a swimmer goes adds 10 points, whereas every tenth of a second slower will subtract 10 points. In the end, the swimmer with the highest point total after the 4×50 is declared the winner.

As seen in race videos, all of the swimmers were suited for this event.

The 1000-point times were set by Texas head coach Eddie Reese back in the 1980s and haven’t been changed since, so the majority of swimmers were able to score over 1000 points in every event. Those times are 23.0 in the 50 fly, 24.0 in the 50 back, 28.0 in the 50 breast, and 21.5 in the 50 free.

Texas pro group member Shaine Casas won this year’s Quadrathlon by 233 points, clocking a 20.5 50 fly, 20.7 50 back, 24.7 50 breast, and 19.3 50 free to score 5166 points. His fly and back times were the only ones in the field that were under 21 seconds, while his 50 free time was the fastest by 0.3 seconds. In fact, he was actually very close to his best times from college in the 50 free (19.02) and 50 back (20.66), which is super impressive considering that he pulled today’s feat off likely without any rest and having to swim four 50s in the span of a short time period.

Following Casas in second and third were Carson Foster and Caspar Corbeau, who scored 4933 and 4896 points respectively. Corbeau’s 24.1 50 breast was the fastest time in the field for that stroke. He also went a 19.6 in the 50 free, which is faster than his personal best time of 19.85 set back in 2019.

According to Texas assistant coach Wyatt Collins, Casas is the first swimmer in school history to score over 5000 points in the Quadrathlon. He also mentioned that scoring above 4900 points has only been done a few times, and that anything over 4600 should be considered elite. In the table below, the times of this year’s top scorers are shown.

Texas Men’s Quadrathalon Results:

Swimmer 50 fly 50 back 50 breast 50 free Point Total Shaine Casas 20.5 20.7 24.7 19.3 5166 Carson Foster 21.4 21.4 24.7 20.1 4933 Caspar Corbeau 21.2 22.9 24.1 19.6 4896 Jake Foster 21.3 22.6 24.3 20.3 4845 Danny Krueger 21.5 22.2 25.4 19.6 4811 Will Licon 21.4 22.6 24.5 20.8 4760 Will Chan 22.0 23.5 24.5 20.5 4637

Thanks to swimming social media personality Kyle Sockwell, there is race footage of the Quadrathlon on YouTube. You can watch it here:

50 Back:

50 Breast:

50 Free: