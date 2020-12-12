Incarnate Word Leaves Texas A&M Meet Early, Casas Swims Fastest 100 IM Ever

Texas A&M vs. University of the Incarnate Word

December 11-12, 2020

TAMU Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: Texas A&M v UIW 2020

Texas A&M’s dual meet did not go as planned this afternoon, but that didn’t stop Shaine Casas from posting the fastest 100 IM in history.

After the conclusion of diving, and prior to the start of the swimming session of the meet, a fire alarm went off inside of the TAMU Rec Center, resulting in the entire building being evacuated. After about 20 minutes of waiting outside, swimmers and coaches welcomed fire trucks to the scene and they were cleared to return back inside.

However, once inside, Incarnate Word was notified that two of its swimmers had tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the Incarnate Word left the meet without competing in any swimming events. Notably, this was the only meet on Incarnate Word’s schedule for the remainder of the season.

The Incarnate Word divers had competed earlier in the afternoon, so their results will be counted for NCAA purposes, but times from the swimming portion of the event are not expected to meet the NCAA’s standard of bona fide competition.

Texas A&M decided to continue with the scheduled swimming competition, racing in an intrasquad fashion. Those times do meet USA Swimming’s standards, so that organization is expected to recognize results.

In response to questions from SwimSwam, Incarnate Word’s athletic director Richard Duran issued the following statement:

“Our swimming and diving competition at Texas A&M has been declared a ‘no contest’ following COVID-19 related issues within the UIW program that we were made aware of between the diving and swimming portions of the meet. Thank you to our medical team and sports medicine department for their swift action as we continue to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community as our top priority.”

Despite these difficulties, Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas still managed to hit the fastest time in history in the men’s 100 yard IM.

Casas touched the wall in a time of 46.33 to win the event by over four seconds, taking over 3 seconds off of his best time of 50.17 from the same dual meet in 2018. With his swim, Casas shattered the unofficial American record in the event by over a half second, which stood at a 47.06 set by Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers in 2016. Notably, Grevers set his record in a race against Michael Phelps and David Nolan during an exhibition swim at an Arizona-Arizona State college dual meet. That swim doesn’t appear in the official USA Swimming database, but is generally recognized as the fastest 100 yard IM in history.

In the past several weeks, several swimmers have come close to Grevers’ record, including an effort of 47.23 posted by Texas’ Chris Staka at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational. However, Casas is the first person to break the record, also paving the road into 46-second territory for the first time.

During the meet, Casas also swam the 50 freestyle individually, where he won in a time of 19.70. With this, Casas came within a half second of his best time, a 19.15 that he set during the Art Adamson Invitational last month. Closing out the meet, Casas swam in Texas A&M’s 200 freestyle relay, where he posted a split of 20.54.

