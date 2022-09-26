Thomas Radam Named Head Coach Of Centenary Swimming Programs

Courtesy: Centenary Athletics

Shreveport – Thomas Radam has been named the head coach of the Centenary men’s and women’s swimming programs, Director of Athletics and Recreation David Orr announced.

Radam, a native of Alexandria, Va., is a graduate of Virginia Tech University and received his Masters degree from the University of North Carolina. He served as the Club Owner and Head Coach at TRI-STAR Masters Swimming, a USMS Certified Gold Club in Flower Mound, Texas since its establishment in 2013. Radam previously served as head coach for Irving Swimmers/Irving Masters, an USA Swimming and USMS club in North Texas.

“I am excited to announce Thomas Radam as Centenary Head Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming,” said Orr. “Tom displays a passion for college coaching and dedication to the student-athlete. I am excited for Tom and the Centenary College Swim program.”

“I would like to thank David Orr for his confidence in me to lead the young men and women of Centenary’s Swimming program and I look forward to the year ahead,” said Radam.

“I am excited about joining the Centenary family and the opportunity to work with our student-athletes to amplify their character to alter their life trajectories.”

“Together with Coach Butch, we will create a supportive team environment where everyone’s skills, abilities, and contributions are respected and valued. We hope to inspire our student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically by providing them with the necessary tools and instruction that enables and encourages their individual growth and development.”

Radam starred collegiately at Virginia Tech as he was named the Student-Athlete of the Year for the Hokies in 1985 and set school records. He is also a USMS National Champion – 200 back, 400 IM, 25K Open Water Swimming.

The Ladies and Gents will begin their season at home on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a dual meet versus Ozarks set for Noon.

See the complete Ladies and Gents’ season schedules below:

https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/mswim/2022-23/schedule

https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wswim/2022-23/schedule