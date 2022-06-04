Summer Juniors Qualifier Aidan Fuller Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Fuller, a Summer Juniors qualifier and 2022 high school graduate, has announced his commitment to swim and study at NC State.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State! I’d like to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and friends who have supported me over the past 4 years and made this possible. Thank you everyone and GO PACK!♦️🐺

Fuller is a freestyle specialist from Gainesville, Florida. He trains and competes with the Gator Swim Club and Gainesville High School.

Best Times SCY:

200 free – 1:37.89

500 free – 4:26.68

1000 free 9:17.12

Fuller competed at the FHSAA 3A State Championships in his junior and senior years. The FHSAA system is split into four classes, with 1A being the smallest schools and 4A being the largest schools. At the 2020 State meet, Fuller competed in the 100 and 200 individual freestyles. He finished in 5th and 2nd place, respectively. He was also a member of Gainesville’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

In 2021, Fuller competed in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles. In the 200, he finished first with a 1:38.02, dropping .21 seconds. He came second in the 500, dropping more than two seconds from his previous best to post a 4:28.27. Fuller was also a member of Gainesville’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for the second year in a row. They finished 3rd and 5th, respectively.

Several of Fuller’s best times were set recently at the 2022 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships in March. He swam the 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000 freestyles as well as the 200 IM. He set new personal bests in the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 IM. In the 200 free, Fuller dropped .13 seconds in prelims and was the top seed heading into finals.

He dropped about one and a half seconds in prelims of the 500, then shaved another .27 off in finals to finish 4th. Fuller’s biggest time drop of the meet was in the 200 IM, where he swam nearly two and a half seconds faster than his previous best, clocking a 2:00.27.

At the 2022 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, NC State came away champions with a 309-point lead over second place Louisville. With his current best times, Fuller would finish just a few spots away from making finals in his best events.

NC State expects to be even stronger next season, with an impressive class of incoming recruits. Fuller will be joining fellow class of 2022 graduates Quintin McCarty, Drew Salls, Lance Norris, and Michael Cotter in Raleigh in the fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner