Stockholm Laboratory Partially Suspended By WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed partial suspension of the accreditation of the Karolinska University Hospital (Stockholm Laboratory) Doping Control Laboratory.

Specifically, the lab’s gas chromatography combustion isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) method is under suspension for 6 months, stemming from a provisional partial suspension originally imposed back on August 2, 3018. The suspension may be lifted earlier if the Chairman of the WADA Executive Committee decides to reinstate the laboratory’s accreditation on the basis of evidence that the necessary improvements have been implemented for a fully compliant method.

Per WADA’s announcement, the Stockholm Laboratory may continue carrying out its regular anti-doping activities while the case is under review.

The Journal of Mass Spectrometry describes the introduction of isotope ration mass spectrometry represents a ‘major breakthrough’ within anti-doping technology. ‘The ability to measure isotope distribution at natural abundance with high accuracy and precision has increased the application of Gas Chromatography–Combustion–Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (GC–C–IRMS) to doping control in recent years. GC–C–IRMS is capable of measuring the carbon isotope ratio (δ13C) of urinary steroids and confirm their synthetic origin based on the abnormal 13C content.’ (Journal of Mass Spectrometry)