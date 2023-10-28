Stanford Freshman Caroline Bricker Clocks Top NCAA Times in 200 BR/200 FL/400 IM — All PBs

Stanford vs. Arkansas, UCSB

Oct. 27, 2023

Avery Aquatic Center Stanford, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Team scores Women: Stanford 161, Arkansas 133 Men: Stanford 165, UCSB 88

Results

Stanford freshman Caroline Bricker put on a show on Friday against Arkansas.

Bricker, the No. 11 recruit in the high school class of 2023, tallied new lifetime bests during wins in the 200 breaststroke (2:07.15), 200 butterfly (1:54.60), and 400 IM (4:05.51).

All three of those marks represent nation-leading times so far this season as she dropped almost a full second in the 200 breast, more than a full second in the 200 fly, and more than four seconds in the 400 IM over the past seven months. Bricker now owns the best 200 breast time in the NCAA by more than a second ahead of USC senior Kaitlyn Dobler (2:08.59), the best 200 fly time by about a tenth ahead of Virginia freshman Tess Howley (1:54.75), and the best 400 IM time by two seconds ahead of Florida junior Emma Weyant (4:07.51).

Bricker’s performances in the 200 breast and 400 IM would have made the A-final at the 2023 NCAA Championships while her 200 fly time would have made the B-final.

Stanford junior Aurora Roghair also posted a nation-leading time in the 1000 free, shaving more than six seconds off her lifetime best en route to victory in 9:34.36. Sophomore Natalie Mannion took the 200 free (1:45.70, No. 11 this season) and 200 back (1:55.56, No. 8 this season) titles for the Cardinal, and Lucy Thomas flexed the program’s breaststroke depth with a 1st-place finish in the 100 breast (59.42, No. 6 this season).

On the men’s side, freshman Rex Maurer impressed with wins in the 200 free (1:33.88) and 400 IM (3:44.70) to add to his NCAA ‘B’ cuts in the 100 back and 500 free from Stanford’s opener. Maurer now ranks 2nd in the NCAA this season in the 400 IM behind only world record holder Leon Marchand (3:37.96). In the 200 free, Rex beat his brother, Luke Maurer (1:34.09) by just a couple tenths as the duo ranks 5th and 6th in the NCAA this season.

Stanford sophomore Andres DuPont triumphed in the 100 free (42.65) with the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season, and freshman Josh Zuchowski added a top-10 time nationally in his 200 back win (1:42.67, No. 8 this season). Other NCAA ‘B’ cuts included Stanford senior Aaron Sequeira in the 100 back (47.01), junior Matt Fenlon in the 500 free (4:19.32. No. 10 this season), senior Ethan Hu in the 100 fly (46.86, No. 14), and senior Rick Mihm in the 400 IM (3:49.02)