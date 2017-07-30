Stanford Edges Cal 14-13 For Most World Championship Medals

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford narrowly edged California for the most World Championship medals in Budapest, winning 14 total and 12 gold medals.

Stanford easily led the gold medal count, thanks to a stellar combination of Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, who won 5 golds apiece. Louisville earned 9 golds overall, courtesy of Kelsi Worrell (4) and Mallory Comerford (5).

In terms of individual medals, California led the way with 7 total. That was a true team effort, with Ryan Murphy (2), Kathleen Baker (2), Nathan Adrian (1), Jacob Pebley (1) and Farida Osman (1) all chipping in.

With Tim Phillips earning a relay medal with the American men’s medley, the list has now expanded to 20 NCAA programs. Here’s the full final numbers on teams, athletes, nations and medals:

108 total medals for NCAA athletes or alums

won by 49 different swimmers

representing 20 different NCAA programs

representing 7 different nations

Most Medals By Athlete

Rank Name School Total Gold Silver Bronze 1 Caeleb Dressel Florida 7 7 0 0 2 Katie Ledecky Stanford 6 5 1 0 2 Simone Manuel Stanford 6 5 0 1 4 Mallory Comerford Louisville 5 5 0 0 4 Kelsi Worrell Louisville 5 4 0 1 4 Townley Haas Texas 5 3 1 1 7 Lilly King Indiana 4 4 0 0 7 Nathan Adrian California 4 3 1 0 7 Katinka Hosszu USC 4 2 1 1 7 Matt Grevers Northwestern 4 2 1 1 7 Ryan Murphy California 4 2 1 1 12 Kevin Cordes Arizona 3 2 1 0 12 Blake Pieroni Indiana 3 2 0 1 12 Katie Meili Columbia 3 1 1 1 12 Kathleen Baker California 3 1 1 1 12 Leah Smith Virginia 3 1 1 1

NCAA PROGRAM MEDAL TABLES

Note: in compiling these numbers, we’re using the strict definition of “current swimmer or alumnus.” To count towards these numbers, an athlete must have competed for the college program in question. We’re not including commits, nor are we including swimmers who train out of a certain university without directly competing for that college’s NCAA program. So, for example, Bruno Fratus doesn’t count for Auburn (he’s trained there but never competed at the college level), Zane Grothe doesn’t count for Indiana (he trains there now, but swam for Auburn throughout college) and Michael Phelps wouldn’t count for Michigan (anyone remember that? A good illustration of why our definition leaves a lot less weird gray area). In addition, transfers will count for the program for which they are currently competing, or the program with which they finished their collegiate eligibility.

Note #2: We’re also counting total medals, not total event medals (as is typically done in medal counts). So instead of the men’s 4×100 free relay counting as one gold medal (like it would in a traditional medal table), we’re counting each individual swimmer’s college affiliations, if any. So Brazil’s male 4×100 free relay actually counts as two golds for Auburn: one for Cesar Cielo and another for Marcelo Chierighini. And while this could certainly be debated, we’re also counting prelims swimmers. So the U.S. women’s 4×100 free relay counts as three medals for Stanford (Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel in the final and Lia Neal in prelims) and two for Louisville (Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford) along with one for Georgia (Olivia Smoliga in prelims).

All that said, think of these lists as a tally of total medals won by all members and alums of each NCAA program.

ALL MEDALS

Total Gold Silver Bronze Stanford 14 12 1 1 California 13 6 3 4 Louisville 11 9 2 Georgia 11 6 5 Texas 10 4 1 5 Florida 8 7 1 Indiana 8 7 1 Northwestern 5 2 2 1 USC 5 2 1 2 Auburn 5 1 2 2 Arizona 3 2 1 Virginia 3 1 1 1 Columbia 3 1 1 1 Texas A&M 3 1 1 1 Missouri 1 1 Wisconsin 1 1 Duke 1 1 Ohio State 1 1 Arizona State 1 1 Michigan 1 1

Individual Only

Total Gold Silver Bronze California 7 3 4 Stanford 6 4 1 1 USC 4 2 1 1 Florida 3 3 Northwestern 3 2 1 Texas 3 1 2 Indiana 2 2 Georgia 2 2 Virginia 2 1 1 Columbia 2 1 1 Texas A&M 2 1 1 Duke 1 1 Arizona 1 1 Louisville 1 1

MEDALISTS