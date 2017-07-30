Irvine Novaquatics Breaks Another 11-12 National Age Group Record

A group of 11-12 boys from Irvine Novaquatics has taken almost 2 seconds off the National Age Group Record in the 200 long course meter free relay.

The team of Nick Grulke, Humberto Najera, Joey Chang, and Allen Cai combined for a 1:47.05, which breaks the old record of 1:48.80 set in 2011 by the South Florida Aquatic Club.

The splits:

Grulke – 26.97

Najera – 27.14

Joey Chang – 26.94

Allen Cai – 26.00

The same foursome broke the 400 free relay record in June of this year in 3:54.06.

Irvine is swimming at the Southern California Junior Olympics this week. As of posting time, they have 6,345 points as a team – which is more than double the next-closest team Brea Aquatics (2812.5 points).