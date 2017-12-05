St. Xavier High School’s Justin Grender Splits 19.5 at Intrasquad Meet

At St. Xavier High School’s intrasquad meet to kick off the 2017-18 season, senior Justin Grender lit up the pool with a 19.51 anchor leg on the White team’s A 200 free relay.

Results are on Meet Mobile under ‘2018 Blue White’

Grender, a UVA commit, also swam to a 1:38.43 in the 200 free and a 50.08 in the 100 back, winning both races. In the final 400 free relay, he anchored White’s A relay with a 44.99 as they turned in the fastest time of 3:07.56.

Grender’s best times in the 50/100/200 free are 20.43/44.87/1:37.36 and 48.82 in the 100 back, and while it’s unknown the status of the team’s rest or whether they were wearing fast suits, it’s pretty unlikely they would be at all rested or wearing fast suits. It’s also the first meet of the season, so it looks like Grender is going to throw down some eye-popping times at the state meet in February.

Other highlights from the meet included two big swims from senior Nicholas Perera, who won the 200 IM (1:50.91) and the 100 free (46.36). Sophomore Jean-Pierre Khouzam also posted a 50.52 to win the 100 fly. Perera is committed to the University of Alabama.

St. Xavier won the 2017 Ohio Division I Championships, as Grender and Perera swam on all three relays– all of which broke Ohio state records. Their team dominated the 2017 Ohio D1 Champs, amassing 434 points. The next best team, St. Ignatius, finished 2nd with 173 points.