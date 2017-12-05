Harnish, Murphy, Humphries Review Georgia Invite (Video Interviews)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

Men’s 200 Fly (2017 Invite Time – 1:43.09):

Cal’s Zheng Quah, the top NCAA returner in this event, won the race handily in an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 1:40.68 to become the #2 swimmer in the NCAA this season and was shy of the #1 spot by just a tenth. Quah used his back half speed to pull away from teammate Michael Thomas and Georgia freshman Camden Murphy, who wound up battling for 2nd place.

Murphy had a tenth on Thomas at the half, but Thomas outsplit him across the back half. Thomas touched with a 1:41.22 for an NCAA ‘A’ cut and lifetime best, while Murphy was just tenths shy in 1:41.74. Murphy’s swim demolished his former best time by 2.5 seconds. Virginia’s Zach Fong rolled to a personal best 1:42.67 to clear the 2017 NCAA invite time behind them.

500 Free:

Michigan’s Rose Bi and Georgia freshman standout Courtney Harnish put on a show in the 500 free. Bi held a nearly 3-second lead going into the final 100, but Harnish kicked it into another gear to try to run her down with a 53.58 split on the final 100. In the end, Bi still led by over half a second, winning in 4:35.02 to Harnish’s 4:35.69 as they both met the NCAA ‘A’ cut. That was a huge swim for Harnish, as she dropped nearly 4 seconds from her lifetime best.

