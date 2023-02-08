Speedo Off The Blocks Launches On Brand New Platform

Courtesy: British Swimming

British Swimming’s catalog of aquatics learning resources has a new home, with coaches, teachers, parents and swimmers invited to join the refreshed Speedo Off the Blocks platform for continued access to archived content and new uploads.

Since its launch in 2016, Off the Blocks has provided a growing online hub of information designed by experts for the benefit of those that work at every level of the sport in Great Britain – amassing 281 videos and 206 documents on the platform to date.

More than 12,000 users had registered to the previous microsite to access fundamental technique information and explore resources linked to landmark projects including the Optimal Athlete Development Framework (OADF) and Physical Development Programme.

The objective of the platform remains the same – to help upskill the teachers and coaches of the next generation of swimmers, and provide an educational destination for parents and athletes. A refreshed layout and design has been implemented to improve accessibility and navigation allowing users to easily explore the growing range of tailored materials.

Speedo Off the Blocks remains FREE to the aquatics community in Britain, however all previous users will be required to follow the registration process at https://offtheblocks.info/ and create a new login to continue accessing the new site.

Commenting on the launch, British Swimming Associate Performance Director Tim Jones, said:

“A tremendous amount of work, time and knowledge has been poured into the development of the vast range of resources uploaded over the past seven years, and it’s wonderful to see this project well positioned to continue enhancing the learning of coaches, teachers, parents and athletes across the country.

“As previously, all new site content will be curated under the guidelines of experts within the network of British Swimming staff and practitioners, and we are delighted to have our partner Speedo support us in this vision of developing an innovative online educational platform for the aquatics community in Britain.”

A partner platform, Off the Boards, has been developed alongside the relaunch specifically for the affiliates of the Diving World Class Programme in a replacement of the existing diving pathway portal. Off the Boards will launch at this year’s Pathway Diving Conference 26-28 February 2023, with attendees gaining opportunity to be first to sign up.

Off the Boards is for everyone in the diving community with sections and resources for coaches, practitioners, support staff, and for divers and parents involved with the Home Nations Talent and WCP Pathways.

To register for Speedo Off the Blocks simply head to https://offtheblocks.info/ and complete the sign up form to create your profile. (Please note all previous login details for the previous microsite have expired.)

Our team manually check and approve registrations to ensure applications meet the user eligibility guidelines. We will be working to process requests ASAP and thank you in advance for your patience (We aim to process requests within five working days).