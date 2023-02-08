Wisconsin Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards Badger freshman Ben Wiegand scored a victory in the 100 free against UW-Green Bay to help earn Men’s Swimmer of the Week accolades.

After Cavalier Invite, Only MacNeil And Marchand Have A Shot At A Perfect Season After Gretchen Walsh placed second to Aimee Canny in the 200 free last weekend, Leon Marchand and Maggie MacNeil are the only unbeaten swimmers left.

Michigan State Champion Stella Chapman Sends Verbal To Wisconsin (2024) Michigan native Stella Chapman has announced that she will be heading to Madison in the fall of 2024 to join the Wisconsin Badgers.

A Parent’s Guide to Crushing Championship Season As a parent, you can’t do much to impact your swimmer’s training or taper. But there are still ways to support your athlete and make sure that their championship season is the best one yet – win or lose.