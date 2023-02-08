Wisconsin Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Ben Weigand, Wisconsin
R-Fr. – Sun Prairie, Wis. – Sun Prairie East – Major: Undeclared
- Scored a victory in the 100 Free, reaching the wall in 44.21, helping the Badgers to UW-Green Bay.
- Part of a victorious 200 Medley Relay team that set a program record of 1:24.54.
- Receives his first career Swimmer of the Week award.
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Andrew Benson (Jan. 4, 2023)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Daniel Muller, Wisconsin
Jr. – Peoria, Ariz. – Centennial – Major: Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies
- Swept the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events with scored of 367.88 and 339.15, respectively.
- Achieved NCAA Zone Qualifying scores in both events.
- Garners his first career Diver of the Week award.
- Last Wisconsin Diver of the Week: Tazman Abramowicz (Jan. 12, 2022)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
Budapest, Hungary – Ferencvarosi Sport Altalanos Iskola Es Gimnazium – Major: Undeclared
- Claimed a victory in the 200 Breast (1:58.55) in Wisconsin’s victory over UW Green Bay.
- Scored an individual event win for the fourth straight meet.
- Earns his third career Freshman of the Week honor and second in a row.
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Dominik Mark Torok (Feb. 1, 2023)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU
Oct. 26
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Torok, WIS
Nov. 2
S: Charlie Clark, OSU
D: Jack Matthews, OSU
F: Tristan Jankovics, OSU
Nov. 9
S: Wyatt Davis, MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, MICH
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
Nov. 16
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU
F: Alex Axon, OSU
Nov. 23
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
Nov. 30
No awards
Dec. 7
S: Jake Newmark, WIS
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Alberto Hernandez, MINN
Jan. 4
S: Andrew Benson, WIS
Jan. 11
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Drew Bennett, MINN
Jan. 18
S: Alex Quach, OSU
D: Andrew Capobianco, IND
F: Sam Campbell, OSU
Jan. 25
S: Eduardo Cisternas, PSU
D: Carson Tyler, IND
F: Cooper Morley, PSU
Feb. 1
S: Bar Soloveychik, MINN
D: Carson Tyler, IND
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS
Feb. 8
S: Ben Weingand, WIS
D: Daniel Muller, WIS
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS