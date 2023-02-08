Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

by SwimSwam 0

February 08th, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Ben Weigand, Wisconsin
R-Fr. – Sun Prairie, Wis. – Sun Prairie East – Major: Undeclared

  • Scored a victory in the 100 Free, reaching the wall in 44.21, helping the Badgers to UW-Green Bay.
  • Part of a victorious 200 Medley Relay team that set a program record of 1:24.54.
  • Receives his first career Swimmer of the Week award.
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Andrew Benson (Jan. 4, 2023)

Men’s Diver of the Week
Daniel Muller, Wisconsin
Jr. – Peoria, Ariz. – Centennial – Major: Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies

  • Swept the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events with scored of 367.88 and 339.15, respectively.
  • Achieved NCAA Zone Qualifying scores in both events.
  • Garners his first career Diver of the Week award.
  • Last Wisconsin Diver of the Week: Tazman Abramowicz (Jan. 12, 2022)

Men’s Freshman of the Week
Dominik Mark Torok, Wisconsin
Budapest, Hungary – Ferencvarosi Sport Altalanos Iskola Es Gimnazium – Major: Undeclared

  • Claimed a victory in the 200 Breast (1:58.55) in Wisconsin’s victory over UW Green Bay.
  • Scored an individual event win for the fourth straight meet.
  • Earns his third career Freshman of the Week honor and second in a row.
  • Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Dominik Mark Torok (Feb. 1, 2023)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU

Oct. 26
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Torok, WIS

Nov. 2
S: Charlie Clark, OSU
D: Jack Matthews, OSU
F: Tristan Jankovics, OSU

Nov. 9
S: Wyatt Davis, MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, MICH
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH

Nov. 16
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU
F: Alex Axon, OSU

Nov. 23
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH

Nov. 30
No awards

Dec. 7
S: Jake Newmark, WIS
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Alberto Hernandez, MINN

Jan. 4
S: Andrew Benson, WIS

Jan. 11
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Drew Bennett, MINN

Jan. 18
S: Alex Quach, OSU
D: Andrew Capobianco, IND
F: Sam Campbell, OSU

Jan. 25
S: Eduardo Cisternas, PSU
D: Carson Tyler, IND
F: Cooper Morley, PSU

Feb. 1
S: Bar Soloveychik, MINN
D: Carson Tyler, IND
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS

Feb. 8
S: Ben Weingand, WIS
D: Daniel Muller, WIS
F: Dominik Mark Torok, WIS

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!