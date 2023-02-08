Filmmaker Chezik Tsunoda Details Her Film “Drowning In Silence”

Chezik Tsunoda is a profile in strength through vulnerability. Her film, Drowning In Silence, tackles the silent epidemic of childhood drowning, and it is driven by personal experience, the loss of her son, Yori. Chezik courageously shares the grieving process and the journey of her healing. Backed by years of experience in this medium, Chezik’s her narrative unfolds as an investigation, digging into the historic racial disparity in our nation, from slavery to the Jim Crow era. The narrative educates and informs, always driving toward solutions.

Mark your calendar. Drowning In Silence debuts on Apple and Amazon May 12th.

This conversation was tough, but Chezik is a bright voice, always positive about making an impact on this plight. Chezik is an industry professional with a deep resume in media. As a director and producer her work has spanned television, film and advertising. Chezik earned her chops in production at MTV News and Docs and carried her knowledge into developing docuseries at VH1.

Drowning In Silence is Chezik’s journey, but it’s only one part. She is also the Founder and Executive Director of No More Under, a nonprofit with the mission to bring awareness to our community and beyond by actively and strategically educating parents and care givers as well as providing critical layers of protection.

