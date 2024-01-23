Speedo Announces Exciting Partnership With American Swimming Sensation Bella Sims

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner since 2013



Speedo, the globally acclaimed innovator in swimwear and accessories, renowned for its groundbreaking Fastskin® LZR® Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits, today announced a new partnership with American swimming sensation Arabella “Bella” Gabrielle Sims. This exciting collaboration between Speedo and Bella, brings together one of the most iconic swim brands with a rising star in competitive swimming.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, NV, 18-year-old Sims embarked on her swimming journey as a youngster, and quickly ascended through the ranks with skill and determination. Her impressive career, marked by an Olympic Silver medal from the 2020 Games in the 4×200 free relay and multiple World Championship titles, firmly establishes Sims as a standout swimmer.

Sims played a pivotal role in the Gold-Winning 4×200 Free Relay team at Budapest’s 2022 World Aquatics Championships. In 2023, her remarkable talent again shone, securing a well-deserved silver in Fukuoka in the 4×100 Mixed freestyle relay and the women’s 4×200 free relay. Embracing the theme of ‘Go Full Speedo,’ Bella’s commitment to excellence seamlessly aligns with Speedo’s legacy of performance and innovation.

Currently a freshman and a valuable member of the 2023-2024 University of Florida Women’s Swimming Team, Bella’s commitment to excellence in the pool has inspired her teammates and will capture the attention of fans worldwide as she embarks on collegiate and international competition.

As part of the partnership, Bella will represent Speedo and wear the brand’s cutting-edge swimwear and accessories in her upcoming competitions. Notably, she will be racing in the latest edition of Speedo’s pioneering Fastskin® LZR® Valor 2.0 swimsuit developed by Speedo’s Aqualab® research and development facility and engineered from Lamoral®️ Space Tech.

Utilizing Lamoral’s world-leading expertise, the new suits feature improved hydrophobic qualities, allowing athletes to perform at peak performance on race day. To produce the LZR Intent 2.0 and LZR Valor 2.0, Speedo worked closely with Lamoral, whose original coatings were developed for use on satellites.

Simon Breckon, Global Senior Vice President, Speedo, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to welcome Bella Sims to the Speedo family. Bella’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and her dedication to excellence perfectly embodies the values that Speedo stands for. This partnership marks a significant step as we collectively ‘Go Full Speedo,’ and we look forward to supporting her as she continues to elevate her performance in the pool.”

Bella Sims expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “Teaming up with Speedo is a dream come true. Speedo has been synonymous with excellence in swimming for decades, and I am honored to be a part of their legacy. Wearing the best swimwear in the world, especially the cutting-edge Speedo Fastskin swimsuit is a thrilling prospect as I pursue my goals and strive for even greater achievements in the pool.”

As Bella prepares for upcoming competitions, fans and enthusiasts can follow her journey with Speedo on social media platforms using the hashtags #BellaSims.

