Speedo Aims to Keep Students Swimming with Deal to Sponsor BUCS Swimming Series

Iconic global swimwear brand Speedo has today been unveiled as the headline sponsor of the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Swimming Series.

The Speedo BUCS Swimming Series features the Short Course Championships, Long Course Championships and Team Championships, playing host to more than 1,700 students from over 120 institutions across the United Kingdom.

To celebrate, Speedo will be offering discounts to students in the build-up to the competitions, as well as running a series of fun giveaways; giving students the chance to win the necessary kit to either help them get back in to the pool with their friends or to compete against their fellow university swimmers.

Speedo athletes Duncan Scott and Tom Dean both raced at BUCS Championships last year and may well feature again this year, whilst Olympic silver medalists Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Jazz Carlin have also lined up in the past.

Gavin Herbert, brand manager at Speedo UK said: “Moving to university can be a hectic period for students and, as a result, sport can often be the first thing which is forgotten about. Speedo is passionate about inspiring people of all levels to swim and we want to help students engaged and enjoying their swimming.

“BUCS offers us the opportunity to be associated with high-quality racing alongside a fun and inclusive format for university students. We want to help keep this energy and buzz going and encourage students to keep their eyes peeled for our exciting giveaway competitions in the future.”

Vince Mayne, BUCS Chief Executive said: “BUCS are thrilled to partner with Speedo as the headline partner of our swimming series. Speedo’s expertise in the swimwear market combined with Speedo’s position as an iconic global brand, make Speedo the perfect fit for the BUCS Swimming Program. Speedo’s dual focus on performance and participation and our shared focus on para swimming and inclusion are mutual values underpinning this fantastic partnership.

BUCS’ Swimming Program is one of BUCS’ largest programs and rebranding it as the Speedo and BUCS Swim Series is a historic moment for the program and the competitors within. We have no doubts the students involved will see great benefits of the partnership.

The deal will begin at the Speedo and BUCS Short Course Swimming Championships in Sheffield from 15 – 17 November 2019 and signals Speedo’s intent within the competitive swimming market in the UK.

All three Championships also include events for disability athletes, enhancing further Speedo’s support of para swimming, fresh off the back of sponsoring the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships in London.

