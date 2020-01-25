Spartans Sweep Cleveland State In Final Home Meet Of Season

Michigan State vs Cleveland State

January 24, 2020

East Lansing, Michigan

Results

Courtesy: Michigan State Athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Spartans won their final home meet of the season Friday night against Cleveland State. The men won 163.5-135.5, while the women were victorious, 216-78.

“We did really well today and I’m proud of the team,” s aid head coach Matt Gianoidis “It gets a lot harder next week, but I thought we competed hard and for our women it was nice to win so many events.”

Three Spartans took home two individual wins tonight. Junior Erin Szara finished first in the 100 breaststroke, (1:03.33), and the 200 breaststroke (2:20.49). Senior Allie Heineman took first in both the 50 and 100 freestyle with times of 23.83 and 52.28, respectively. Lastly, freshman Emma Inch has victories in the 200 freestyle, (1:53.58), and the 200 IM (4:28.72).

Both the men and women’s 400 medley relay kicked off the night for the Spartans with victories. The men’s relay of Charlie Ryan , Jonathan Lee , Michael Schwers and Aidan Farley finished with a time of 3:19.53. The women clocked a time of 3:48.18 swam by Sam Villani , Szara, Kasey Venn and Heineman.

Freshman Sophia Balow took a first-place finish in the 1000 freestyle, touching the pad at 10:23.45 to record her second win in this event on the season.

In the men’s 1000 freestyle, freshman Peter Corsetti and junior Guy Moskovich took the top two slots. Corsetti finished first with a time of 9:40.18, while Moskovich clocked a time of 9:47.56.

Sophomore Weston Youngblood finished in first with a time of 1:41.77 in the 200 freestyle for the second time this season.

The Spartan women took first and second in the 100 backstroke recording times of 57.68 and 57.79 swam by sophomores Kelly Heron and Claire Schenden , respectively.

For the men, Lee took first in the 100 breaststroke, touching the pad at 56.88.

Another top two for the Spartan women in the 200 butterfly as junior Marie Dickson took first, (2:04.89), and sophomore Ryan Barlow finished second (2:09.98).

The Spartan men captured victories in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. In the 50 free, senior Payton Woods finished with a time of 20.63 and in the 100 free, Farley swam a time of 45.41.

Claire Schenden took a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke, clocking a time of 2:05.44.

Sophomore Lauren Biglin followed with another Spartan victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.02.

Spartan freshman Brad Sanford and Venn found their way into first place for the men and women in the 100 butterfly. Sanford finished with a time of 50.12 and Venn with a time of 57.18.

In the final event of the evening, the men and women both won the 200 freestyle relay. The men ( Kevin Mills , Farley, Schwers and Woods) touched the pad at 1:21.51. The women finished at 1:35.10 swam by ….

On the diving board, junior Amanda Ling swept the night as she took first in the 1-meter and 3-meter with a scores of 268.12 and 295.65, respectively.

The Spartans hit the road next on Jan. 31 to take on rival the Michigan Wolverines. The meet is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Courtesy: Cleveland State Athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Cleveland State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams opened the weekend by dropping duals to host Michigan State Friday evening inside McCaffree Pool.

The CSU men dropped a 163.5-135.5 decision while the Spartan women were victorious by a 216-78 margin.

The Viking men claimed first-place finishes in as many events, eight, as did the host Spartans. A trio of Vikings led the way by each winning a pair of individual events Friday.

Juniors Matt Akers, Timothy Kubacki and Dominik Niedzialek each won a pair of events for CSU.

Akers swept both diving boards in his first competitive action in over two months. He began his day by placing first in the 1-meter with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 324.07 points. After winning the 1-meter by over 20 points, Akers took first in the 3-meter event with ease. His winning score of 312.68 was more than 35 points clear of the runner-up.

Kubacki and Niedzialek combined to sweep the backstroke events while each winning a race from a different discipline.

Kubacki won the 200 backstroke in 1:50.05 before touching the wall first in the 400 IM in 4:02.35. He also added a second-place showing in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.07.

Meanwhile, Niedzialek won the 100 backstroke in 50.41 seconds before taking first in the 500 freestyle in 4:39.62.

Senior Matthew Martin and sophomore Jack Krusinski each contributed one first-place finish and a runner-up placing.

Martin won the 200 butterfly in 1:53.49, as classmate DJ Arslanian was second (1:54.82), and then took second in the 100 fly in 50.43 seconds.

Krusinski was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (57.24) before coming back to win the 200 breaststroke (2:03.29).

Senior Jack MacDonald led the way for CSU in the sprint freestyle events. He took second in the 100 free (46.24) and third in the 50 free (21.13).

The CSU men took second in both relays.

Niedzialek, Krusinski, Martin and MacDonald were second in the 400 medley relay in 3:22.42. Senior Dominic Poletta, Arslanian, senior Tyler Stevenson and MacDonald were runners-up in the 200 free relay in 1:23.65.

A pair of freshmen led the way for the Vikings on the women’s side.

Rookie Emma Kerro took second place in 3-meter diving with 254.48 points. She also finished third on the 1-meter with 240.52 points.

Freshman Rachel Contich was the runner-up in the 1000 freestyle in 10:29.77 while junior Lexie Kostelnik took third (10:36.35). Kostelnik also took third in the 500 free in 5:11.50.

Seniors Madi Jaszcz and Gabriella Marinelli and junior Alana Cartwright were the top Vikings in multiple individual events.

Jaszcz led the way for CSU in the 50 free (25.08) and 100 fly (59.64), Marinelli was the fastest Viking in the 200 free (1:55.61) and the 100 free (54.21) and Cartwright led CSU in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.81) and the 200 breaststroke (2:29.07).

Senior Chuchu Yang took third in the 100 back (59.52) while junior Sule van der Merwe held the same spot in the 200 back (2:08.01).

Sophomores Agnes Bahr and Stephanie Sipple both tallied third-place showings in the 400 IM (4:38.86) and the 200 butterfly (2:10.95), respectively.

Jaszcz, Marinelli, junior Shaw Barney and Cartwright took second in the 200 free relay in 1:40.68. Yang, Cartwright, Barney and Marinelli took third in the 400 medley relay in 3:57.84.

Cleveland State will be right back in action Saturday afternoon as it finishes its road trip at Horizon League foe Oakland.