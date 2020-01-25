Metzler’s Pool Record Highlights New Hampshire’s Victory Over Maine

New Hampshire vs Maine (W)

January 24, 2020

Durham, New Hampshire

Results

DURHAM, N.H. — Anna Metzler (Regengsburg, Germany) was one of four Wildcats to win two individual events, including one in pool-record time, to lead the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team to Friday evening’s 154-116 Senior Day victory against the University of Maine at Swasey Pool. (Regengsburg, Germany) was one of four Wildcats to win two individual events, including one in pool-record time, to lead the University of New Hampshire swimming & diving team to Friday evening’s 154-116 Senior Day victory against the University of Maine at Swasey Pool.

Metzler, the reigning America East Swimmer of the Week, raced to a pool record time of 2 minutes, 2.59 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley. She led UNH’s 1-2-3 sweep of the 200 freestyle in 1:50.98.

Melissa Dingle (Brighton, Ontario) and Jamy Lum (Honolulu, Hawaii) both won two individual events and were part of the winning 400 free relay. Dingle swept the backstrokes with a time of 26.55 seconds in the 50 and 2:05.67 in the 200. Lum was the fastest swimmer in both breaststroke races; she touched the wall in 30.37 seconds in the 50 and 2:20.00 in the 200. (Brighton, Ontario) and(Honolulu, Hawaii) both won two individual events and were part of the winning 400 free relay. Dingle swept the backstrokes with a time of 26.55 seconds in the 50 and 2:05.67 in the 200. Lum was the fastest swimmer in both breaststroke races; she touched the wall in 30.37 seconds in the 50 and 2:20.00 in the 200.

Olivia Stille (Stockholm, Sweden) bested all swimmers in the 50 and 100 free races; she was clocked in 24.63 seconds in the 50 and 53.50 in the 100. (Stockholm, Sweden) bested all swimmers in the 50 and 100 free races; she was clocked in 24.63 seconds in the 50 and 53.50 in the 100.

With this victory, UNH leads the Border Battle presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, 8-5. There are four UNH vs. Maine matchups remaining in the 2019-20 season series.

UP NEXT

* New Hampshire returns to action Feb. 13-16 at the America East Championships, which will be hosted by Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Sports & Recreation Center.

MEET INFO

Score: New Hampshire 159, Maine 111

Location: Durham, N.H. (Swasey Pool)

Date: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Records: UNH 5-1 (4-0 AE), Maine 1-3 (0-2 AE)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Paige Hillis (Mississauga, Ontario) swam the anchor leg in 52.97 seconds to give UNH a winning time of 3:51.40. * UNH raced to a 15-2 lead by taking first and second place in the 400 free.(Mississauga, Ontario) swam the anchor leg in 52.97 seconds to give UNH a winning time of 3:51.40.

Allison Stefanelli (Loudonville, N.Y.) in the 3-meter dive, the Wildcats extended the advantage to 30-6. Anna Burns (Falmouth, Maine) finished second with 229.80 points. * Led by a first-place finish from(Loudonville, N.Y.) in the 3-meter dive, the Wildcats extended the advantage to 30-6.(Falmouth, Maine) finished second with 229.80 points.

Audrey Tirrell (Gaithersburg, Md.) and Hillis in the 200 freestyle to extend the margin to 46-9. * Metzler was followed by(Gaithersburg, Md.) and Hillis in the 200 freestyle to extend the margin to 46-9.

* UNH took the top two spots in the 50 back to outscore Maine 14-5 and take a 60-14 lead.

Madison Linstedt (Marion, Ohio) took first place in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:08.29, and Stille captured the 50 free. * Lum won the 50 breast, then(Marion, Ohio) took first place in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:08.29, and Stille captured the 50 free.

* Stefanelli and Burns finished second and third, respectively, in the 1-meter dive to push the advantage to 109-41 through eight events.

* Stille returned to the pool to win the 100 free.

* Dingle led a 1-2-3 sweep of the 200 back to advance UNH’s lead to 139-49.

Miranda Bacon (Scotia, N.Y.) were the two fastest swimmers in the 200 breast and the margin expanded to 154-53. * Lum and(Scotia, N.Y.) were the two fastest swimmers in the 200 breast and the margin expanded to 154-53.

* UNH conceded every point in the last four events and, as a result, Maine amassed 63 of its 116 points.

Paige Edmier (Bartlett, Ill.) recorded the fastest time in the 500 free. She completed the 20 laps in 5:13.58. (Bartlett, Ill.) recorded the fastest time in the 500 free. She completed the 20 laps in 5:13.58.

* The ‘Cats placed second in both the 50 fly and 200 free relay; they were edged at the wall by .07 of a second in both events.

UNH NOTEBOOK

* New Hampshire won 12 of 15 events and has won 75 of 92 events in six dual meets this season.

* This was UNH’s third dual meet in a seven-day span. The Wildcats were victorious at Stony Brook (142-88) and Binghamton (193-107) last Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

SENIOR DAY

Corinne Carbone (Medway, Mass.) and Stefanelli were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program prior to the start of Friday’s meet. * The senior trio of Burns,(Medway, Mass.) and Stefanelli were honored for their hard work and dedication to the program prior to the start of Friday’s meet.

* Carbone swam the third leg of the winning 400 free relay and placed second in the 50 back.

Durham, N.H. — The University of Maine women’s swimming & diving team fell at New Hampshire 159-111 in Friday evening’s ‘Border Battle’, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.

Rita Chen , Sarah Mansfield and Valentina Rengifo each collected individual victories to lead the way for the Black Bears.

Maine’s team of Emma Blair , Chen, Kayla Loughman and Ines Khiyara teamed up to take home first place honors in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a winning time of 1:38.91. The stable of Jennifer Prior , Kate Pontius , Morgan Bui and Caroline Strolic were the runners-up in the event, touching the wall at 1:43.40.

Chen scored her individual victory in the 50-yard butterfly event, pacing the field with a final time of 26.55. Mansfield scored the individual win in the 200-yard IM at 2:17.30 while Rengifo added a win with a time of 5:13.84 in the 500-yard freestyle event.

Maine swept the top three spots in the 500 free with Emily Lund (2nd – 5:33.11) and Alex Bromley (3rd – 5:40.29) joining 500-free winner Rengifo on the podium. Rengifo added a runner-up showing in the 200-fly with a time of 2:08.79.

The Black Bears also took the top three spots in both the 50-yard fly event with Chen setting the tone followed by Pontius at 28.45 and Emily Ketch in third with a time of 28.59.

Following Mansfield, the top finisher in the 200 IM, were Syd Loper in second at 2:18.53 and Anna McCurdy who placed third at 2:27.01.

Aside from her runner-up showing in the 200-free relay, Strolic added a pair of third place victories in the 50-yard backstroke (27.98) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:26.19).

The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they travel to take on Providence at 11 a.m. in the final regular season meet of the season.