Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #50

by Dan Dingman 0

January 25th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up Snorkel and Fins
2x
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater Drill 3/7 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater Side Kick 1:30
    4 x 25 :45 Tipping Point Straight Arm – SLOW SWIMMING FEEL IT!
2 x
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1st 25 Polo Stroke 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1st 25 FIST 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd 12.5 sub streamline each length 1:30
    4 x 25 :45 Tipping Point Straight Arm Des 1-4

Main Kick/Swim
    4x
        25 :20 fast kick
        50 :50 Swim (fly/bk)
        75 1:40 25 25 Drill Chin pull, flip, 25 drill 2 3 breaths face down, 25 drill 2k/1p fast
    1 min rest at the end of 4 cycles
    
Last set:
Joe’s Speed Set
2 x Your Speed
    1 x 50 1:20 at 200p Breast
    1 x 50 1:10 at 200p Breast
    1 x 50 1:00 at 200p Breast
    1 x 50 :50 at 200p Free
    1 x 50 :40 at 200p Free
    1 x 50 at 200p Free
    300 Any Equip 5:00
    
Cords – 6 x Breast and Free Breakouts tethered to 12.5
    
Breakouts Warm Down 3rd black line
4 x Warm Down
    75 on 1:10
    50 on :50
    25 on :30

View on commitswimming.com

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!