Towson Sweeps Delaware On Senior Day

Towson vs Delaware

January 24, 2020

Towson, Maryland

Results

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – After honoring six seniors on senior day, the Towson University men’s swimming and diving team defeated Delaware 206-92 Friday evening in Burdick Hall.

The Tigers also spent time during the meet to work with the swimmers from the Maryland Special Olympics and let them compete in some of their own races.

The Tigers will head to Harrisonburg, Virginia Feb.8-9 to compete in the Duke Dog Invitational, hosted by James Madison.

TOWSON, Md. – After honoring eight seniors on senior day, the Towson University women’s swimming and diving team defeated Delaware 171-127 Friday evening in Burdick Hall.

The Tigers also spent time during the meet to work with the swimmers from the Maryland Special Olympics and let them compete in some of their own races.

The Tigers will head to Harrisonburg, Virginia Feb.8-9 to compete in the Duke Dog Invitational, hosted by James Madison.

Courtesy: Delaware Athletics

TOWSON, Md. –The Delaware swimming and diving teams were on the road for the second consecutive weekend, this time taking on CAA foe Towson and falling on both the men’s and women’s sides.

“We finished our dual meet season with a great meet,” said head coach Pablo Marmolejo . “The team has grown and progressed so much since the beginning of the year and the staff is very proud of what this team has accomplished in just five months of work. We are in a great position to have a great conference meet and to finish out our year strong.”

Freshman Mira Selling was the bright spot on the women’s side for the Blue Hens, capturing the 1000 yard free in 10:14.92. She was also the winner of the 200 yard butterfly in 2:03.12, good for fourth all-time in program history. She wasn’t done yet as she was first to the wall in the 100 fly in 56.17.

The Blue Hens also claimed the women’s 400 free relay with Selling as the anchor in 3:31.81 along with senior Ellie Jogani , freshman Natalie Dobrzykowski and junior Audrey Duvall .

Dobrzykowski also claimed the 200 yard freestyle in a season-best 1:51.87 and the 500 free in 5:03.10. Sophomore Jessica Antonio was the winner of the 3-meter dive with a score of 271.27.

On the men’s side, senior Kevin Basch claimed the 1000 free in 9:40.01 and the 500 free in 4:40.09 while junior Jeb Darhower was first to the wall in the 200 IM in 1:56.63.

Delaware concludes its dual portion of the schedule, turning its attention to the larger scale at the Navy Invitational Feb. 1 before the CAA Championships Feb. 19-22.