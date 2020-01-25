Towson Sweeps Delaware On Senior Day

Towson vs Delaware
- January 24, 2020
- Towson, Maryland
- Results
Courtesy: Towson Athletics
TOWSON, Md. – After honoring six seniors on senior day, the Towson University men’s swimming and diving team defeated Delaware 206-92 Friday evening in Burdick Hall.
The Tigers also spent time during the meet to work with the swimmers from the Maryland Special Olympics and let them compete in some of their own races.
How it Happened
- In the 200-yard medley relay, Nick McClure, Kenny Afolabi-Brown, Cody Stewart and Ryan Baldino finished in first with a time of 1:33.26.
- Matt Kenney took second in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:47.57). Patrick Flint (9:47.65) and Brandon Farrar (9:53.07) came in third and fourth, respectively.
- It was a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers in the 200-yard freestyle as Michael Fazio came in first (1:42.35), then Alex Suehiro (1:42.74) and Drew Munson (1:43.44).
- Nick McClure (51.78) and Trey Adkins (53.26) had a 1-2 finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
- Afolabi-Brown won the 100-yard breaststroke (57.71).
- Hunter Wright touched the wall first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:53.74).
- Essing (20.43) and Owen Robinson (22.00) came in first and second in the 50-yard freestyle.
- Will Canny won the 1-meter dive with a score of 296.77.
- Essing also won the 100-yard freestyle (46.50) and Stewart came in second (47.41).
- Farrar touched the wall first in the 200-yard backstroke (1:53.85) and Wright came in second (1:55.59). Tommy Whitman was third (1:55.67).
- Ryan Bookstein came in first in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.96).
- Fazio finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:42.05) and Suehiro took third (4:43.28).
- Noah Diacumakos won the 100-yard butterfly (51.32).
- Canny also won the 3-meter dive with a score of 308.70.
- Munson was second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.65).
- The quartet of Stewart, Suehiro, McClure and Baldino won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:07.43).
Up Next
The Tigers will head to Harrisonburg, Virginia Feb.8-9 to compete in the Duke Dog Invitational, hosted by James Madison.
TOWSON, Md. – After honoring eight seniors on senior day, the Towson University women’s swimming and diving team defeated Delaware 171-127 Friday evening in Burdick Hall.
The Tigers also spent time during the meet to work with the swimmers from the Maryland Special Olympics and let them compete in some of their own races.
How it Happened
- In the 200-yard medley relay, Maddi Mangum, Jacki Schoening, Megan Cowan and Annemarie Schnoor finished in first with a time of 1:45.26. Towson also saw a second and third place finish in the same event.
- Meagan Clark came in second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:22.49.
- Schnoor finished in second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.16), while Sarah-Margaret Locke took third (1:54.68).
- Mangum won the 100-yard backstroke (57.64) and Alex Diacumakos came in second (58.63).
- Schoening won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.68).
- Cowan touched the wall second in the 200-yard butterfly (2:04.28).
- Maddie Mince won the 50-yard freestyle (24.43).
- Christina Coleman won the 1-meter dive with a score of 258.08.
- Schnoor won the 100-yard freestyle (51.96).
- Diacumakos won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:04.19, while Meghan Jones came in second (2:04.32).
- Schoening won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.27).
- Karlee Carminati took second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.28).
- Cowan came in second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.78.
- Coleman came in second in the 3-meter dive with a score of 271.27.
- Kalyn Fetter came in fifth-place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.95).
- Ava Enriquez, Parker Schulz, Kayla Reedy and Mince finished in second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.57).
Up Next
The Tigers will head to Harrisonburg, Virginia Feb.8-9 to compete in the Duke Dog Invitational, hosted by James Madison.
Courtesy: Delaware Athletics
TOWSON, Md. –The Delaware swimming and diving teams were on the road for the second consecutive weekend, this time taking on CAA foe Towson and falling on both the men’s and women’s sides.
“We finished our dual meet season with a great meet,” said head coach Pablo Marmolejo. “The team has grown and progressed so much since the beginning of the year and the staff is very proud of what this team has accomplished in just five months of work. We are in a great position to have a great conference meet and to finish out our year strong.”
Freshman Mira Selling was the bright spot on the women’s side for the Blue Hens, capturing the 1000 yard free in 10:14.92. She was also the winner of the 200 yard butterfly in 2:03.12, good for fourth all-time in program history. She wasn’t done yet as she was first to the wall in the 100 fly in 56.17.
The Blue Hens also claimed the women’s 400 free relay with Selling as the anchor in 3:31.81 along with senior Ellie Jogani, freshman Natalie Dobrzykowski and junior Audrey Duvall.
Dobrzykowski also claimed the 200 yard freestyle in a season-best 1:51.87 and the 500 free in 5:03.10. Sophomore Jessica Antonio was the winner of the 3-meter dive with a score of 271.27.
On the men’s side, senior Kevin Basch claimed the 1000 free in 9:40.01 and the 500 free in 4:40.09 while junior Jeb Darhower was first to the wall in the 200 IM in 1:56.63.
Delaware concludes its dual portion of the schedule, turning its attention to the larger scale at the Navy Invitational Feb. 1 before the CAA Championships Feb. 19-22.
