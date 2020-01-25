Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH Coleman Stewart’s 45.6 100 Back and More Highlights From NC State vs. UVA

VIRGINIA VS. NC STATE

FINAL SCORES

  • MEN: NC State 169, Virginia 131
  • WOMEN: Virginia 173, NC State 121

ACC rivals NC State and Virginia met in Charlottesville yesterday for a dual meet. The teams saw a split result. NC State came out on top of the men’s battle, while the Virginia women won handily. Check out some of the highlight races down below, courtesy of UVA Swimming on YouTube.

MEN’S 100 BACK

Coleman Stewart, an NCAA Champion in this event, scorched a 45.65 to win the race en route to a backstroke sweep for the Wolfpack.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Virginia freshman Kate Douglass, the only woman who has broken 2:07 this season, raced to a 2:06.98 in the 200 breast to come up within a second of her current nation-leading time.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Knoxville Pro Swim Champion Nyls Korstanje turned in his fastest dual meet time of the season by over 2 tenths as he won the race in 19.63.

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

Just 10 minutes after her 1000 free win, Virginia’s ACC runner-up Paige Madden came back to win the 200 free over NC State All-American Kylee Alons.

MEN’S 200 FREE:

NC State freshman Hunter Tapp swam his fastest 200 free dual meet time of the season, also breaking 1:38 in a dual meet for the first time since October.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

NC State’s Kylee Alons returned to win the 100 fly, setting a new Pool Record.

