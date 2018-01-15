Smoliga Thinks Move to Georgia Will be Good for Missy Franklin (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – 3 ROUNDS:
- Pro Swim Series Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, Santa Clara 2015
WINNER: REGAN SMITH – 27.85
- Round 1: Olivia Smoliga clipped Regan Smith, 28.21 to 28.34, in round 1. Also advancing wereXuwei Peng(28.66) and Jade Hannah (28.71)
- Round 2: Smoliga kicked it up a notch to break the 28 barrier, touching in 27.98 ahead of Smith’s 28.07.
- Round 3: Smoliga had the edge at the start, but Smith came through in the final 15 meters to out-touch Smoliga, 27.85 to 27.89, for the win.
