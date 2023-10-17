Single-Day Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Single-day tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are now on sale for USA Swimming members, the organization revealed Tuesday, with the one-day option expected to become available to the public next week.

In an email to its membership, USA Swimming said the pre-sale “is only available for one week.”

All-session tickets for the Trials became available at the beginning of February, and on June 15—one year out of the start of the meet—three-day ticket packages went on sale.

Less than two months ago, ticket sales were at a bit of a standstill with upwards of 23,000 tickets available, not including 485 all-session passes that were also still available.

Ticket prices currently range from $55.99 to $268.17 (USD) for single-day seats, which includes both the prelim and finals sessions for the day.

The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There will be a total of 17 sessions (eight prelims, nine finals) at the 2024 Olympic Trials, an uptick compared to the usual 15 after Paris 2024 unveiled a new nine-day swimming schedule last year.