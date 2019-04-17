See 35 “Swim Camps” you might love to attend. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming.

2019 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs.

2019 AUBURN WAR EAGLE SWIM CAMPS

Head Coach Gary Taylor will lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Gary Taylor‘s coaching staff will combine the best of the Auburn Camp Tradition while incorporating the techniques used to create champions across the globe.

2019 SALO SWIM CAMP

Salo Swim Camp is the premiere camp in the sport of swimming. While training at state of the art facilities on the campus of The University of Southern California, you will be provided with elite level instruction from select coaches across the country. Campers will have the opportunity to watch, and meet, some of the fastest swimmers in the world while they train each morning. Also, presentations will be given by USC’s elite performance staff. There are 3 different camp offerings to accommodate varying levels of athlete.

2019 GATOR SWIM CAMPS

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasizes technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

SEE 5 FITTER AND FASTER SWIM CAMPS THIS SUMMER

Go to the Fitter and Faster website to search for camps by city and state. Fitter & Faster Swim Tour is the premier elite level swim clinic and swim camp operation in the United States. We also produce high quality competitive swimming videos and provide video analysis services. Our mission is to provide exceptional learning experiences for competitive swimmers of all ages and abilities in person and online. Since 2009, we have produced in excess of 1,500 clinics in 40 states and Canada. In 2018, twelve-thousand competitive swimmers attended more than 400 clinic sessions in 40 States plus Canada. Almost 100 elite level swimmers including 50+ Olympians & Paralympians who won more than 100 Olympic & Paralympic medals have led Fitter and Faster clinics.

2019 SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS AT VIRGINIA TECH

Come join 3-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world. This camp will focus on perfecting your streamline, body position, kick and pull. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2019 DESERT SWIM CAMPS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

Desert Swim Camp is hosted at the University of Arizona. The U of A coaching staff aims to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Desert Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning and thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

2019 PRINCETON SWIM CAMPS

Master advanced competitive racing skills & world-class stroke technique, in this unique swim camp setting! Learn from Coach Bret Lundgaard, Head Coach of Princeton Women’s Swimming & US National Team Coach, and his staff, as they teach you the skills to take your swimming to a new level!

2019 KENTUCKY SWIMMING CAMPS

At the University of Kentucky Elite Swim Camp, swimmers will receive assessment of strokes, power, strength and flexibility. Daily professional instruction by the UK Varsity swim staff. Two daily water sessions. Dryland training and educational lectures.

2019 CAROLINA SWIM CAMP

Rich DeSelm, one of that nation’s top collegiate head coaches, is now in his 12th year as the head swimming coach at the University of North Carolina. With each year, DeSelm continues to coach his student-athletes towards greatness in the classroom, in community outreach and in the pool.

2019 PEAK PERFORMANCE SUMMER SWIM CAMPS

For 23 years, Peak Performance Swim Camp has conducted camps and clinics in locations worldwide. We offer superior competitive swim programs year-round in the winter, spring, summer, and fall.

2019 NOTRE DAME SWIMMING CAMPS

Head Coach Mike Litzinger brings eighteen years of head coaching experience from across the country and will focus on technique at this general skills camp with the help of the Notre Dame Swimming coaching staff.

2019 NORTHWESTERN WILDCAT SWIM CAMPS

Welcome to our 2019 New Look Swimming camps at Northwestern University. Our staff at Northwestern will be running 4 camps for the 2019 summer. Northwestern has combined their men’s and women’s swimming program for the first time ever and this summer’s camp will be our first with the new staff. As the new director of swimming at Northwestern, I can guarantee that your swimmers will have a world class experience and walk away with a great appreciation for the sport and, of course, Northwestern Swimming.

2019 UBC CAMPS

UBC Performance Swim Camp will include all facets of stroke mechanics and drills for all strokes, dives, starts and turns. The Camp will focus on the technical aspects of strokes, training, and physical conditioning. The different strokes will be reviewed, analyzed and corrective feedback will be provided throughout the week.Guests with National Swim Team experience will present at the camp.

2019 DUKE SWIM CAMPS

Duke Swim Camp, is located in Durham, North Carolina on the beautiful campus of Duke University. This camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 and up. Duke Swim Camp is specifically designed for the swimmer wanting to learn elite level techniques and training skills. Our staff conducts two daily sessions, which include a workout, technique and drill work on all four competitive strokes, starts, and turns, as well as video feedback. Enrollment is limited to 60 campers to ensure the most effective staff to camper ratio.

2019 EAGLE SWIM CAMPS WITH 3 OLYMPIC MEDALISTS AND SPECIAL GUESTS

Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country. Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

2019 T BAR M’S ULTIMATE SWIM CAMP

Join five-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis and award-winning Collegiate Swim Coach Dan Lloyd for a week of stroke-refining, adventure-chasing, Jesus-loving fun. Hours of individual swim instruction plus all the wild camp fun you expect from T Bar M Camps.

ATLETTA SWIM CAMP WITH OLYMPIC CHAMPION ALEXANDER POPOV

Atletta Swim Camp provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from one of the greatest Olympic gold medalists in swimming history, Alexander Popov. Popov is the only male swimming sprinter in Olympic history to sweep the 50 and 100 freestyle events, which he did at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. Popov guest stars at the Atletta Swim camp providing participants a master class in unique drills and technique.

2019 CAVALIER SWIM CAMPS

Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Cavalier Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning, thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

2019 CARDINAL SWIM CAMP

Our goal is to provide an atmosphere where swimmers are excited to learn about all areas of competitive swimming: from technique, to racing, and training. The camps are open to all swimmers ages 8-18. We will focus on many areas including breakdown of all four competitive strokes, drills, starts, turns as well as goal setting, dry-land training and educational lectures.

2019 NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP @ FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

2019 NAVY ELITE SWIM CAMP

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The t technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

2019 BOLLES SWIM CAMP

The Bolles Sharks is very proud of its team’s accomplishments since its inception in 1977. In its 39 years of existence, the Bolles Sharks has proven itself as the top team in the state of Florida by winning District, State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, Senior National, International and World Records. The Bolles Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

2019 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS

Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, variety shows, games and meeting new friends!

2019 MAVERICK SWIM CAMP

USSC is proud to partner with Head Swim Coach Nathan Owens, to bring you the Maverick Nike Swim Camp, at Minnesota State University. The 300 acre campus is located above the Blue Earth River Valley, approximately 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul.

2019 UPPER VALLEY SWIM CAMP AT DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff. Each camper will leave with an under and above water video of all four stroke, inducing a voice over with tips for improving each area. For those who are interested there will be an opportunity for additional training outside of the standard technique sessions.

THE RACE CLUB SWIM CAMPS

Visit The Race Club’s new website and sign up now for their swim camps in Islamorada, Florida or in San Diego, California. The Race Club offers a morning and afternoon session on each day focusing on technique of all 4 strokes, starts and turns. Discover what it takes to become a World Class swimmer in the 5 disciplines of fast swimming covered in talks throughout the camp while meeting new swim friends from around the world!

2019 NIKE STROKE TECHNIQUE SWIM CAMPS

Nike Swim Camps offer outstanding coaching by motivated, energetic camp directors and staff whose sole mission is to take every step possible to stimulate your love for swimming in a positive and healthy environment.

ROWDY GAINES AND DAVID MARSH PRESENT LEGENDS SWIM CAMP

Do you outswim the competition but keep getting beat in the details? With a total of two full days of instruction, the Art of Fast Swimming Camp will instruct and demonstrate the proper swimming technique, stroke mechanics, speed training and power development for all levels of athletes. The weekend includes a specialized introduction to power training with equipment. Learn from the coaches who have developed SEC, NCAA, World and Olympic champions!

2019 MIAMI UNIVERSITY SWIM CAMP

Understanding that all athletes learn differently, Miami staff will not only provide on deck coaching corrections. Each camper can expect video review of all four competitive strokes, along with dolphin kicking. This review will be recorded on an amazon fire tablet. At the end of the camp week each camper will take home his or her new tablet, containing the video stroke analysis.

