2019 Carolina Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Rich DeSelm, one of that nation’s top collegiate head coaches, is now in his 12th year as the head swimming coach at the University of North Carolina. With each year, DeSelm continues to coach his student-athletes towards greatness in the classroom, in community outreach and in the pool.

A three-time USA Swimming National Team coach in 2014, 2016 and 2017, DeSelm coached five swimmers to NCAA qualifying times and sent three relays to the 2018 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Summer Tune Up Camp | April 27 Overnight & Day (Weekend Camp) | June 8 & 9 Overnight & Day (Week Camp) | June 9 – 13 Elite Training (Week Camp) | June 9 – 13 Overnight & Day (Week Camp) | June 16 – 20 Elite Training (Week Camp) | June 16 – 20 Overnight & Day (Weekend Camp) | June 22 & 23

Details: These camps are designed to focus solely on starts, turns, relay exchanges, and underwater work. We video and focus on the details that often get glossed over. This is dedicated time to breakdown and review the skills that make your swims faster.

What’s Included: Each camper will receive a Carolina Swim Camp T-Shirt, Carolina Swim Camp Latex swim cap, Carolina Swim Camp Lanyard, Gatorade Water Bottle. Both Technique and Elite campers will be filmed and will be provided feedback from a UNC Swim Coach.

These Camps will run two sessions on Saturday and one Session on Sunday.

Details: The Carolina Swim Camp, Overnight & Day Week Camp, focuses on training swimmers energy systems for success in summer swimming as well as developing and enhancing the training and racing skills of competitive swimmers. This is a combined technique and training camp that will have three main training groups: one for distance oriented swimmers, one for middle distance stroke/IM swimmers and one for sprinters. Each group will train the needs for the distance of events in that group. Each day will focus on one of the four competitive swimming strokes with a technique session in the in the morning and a workout/technique session in the afternoon. Groups will train twice per day for two hours each session. In addition, campers will have the opportunity to do dryland training sessions, receive take home materials from our nutritionist and weight room coaches (who will provide each camper with a warm up and warm down routine).

Each camper is grouped with campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and practice skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio, with highly energetic coaches from the UNC Staff and great coaches from around the United States.

General meters/yards for each workout will consist of: Distance 5,000-7,000 meters/yards, Middle Distance 4,000-6,000 meters/yards, and Sprint 3,000-4,000 meters/yards.

You must be in swimming shape and have an AAA Time in at least two events to qualify for Elite Camp.

What’s Included: Each camper will receive a Carolina Swim Camp T-Shirt, Carolina Swim Camp Latex swim cap, Carolina Swim Cap Lanyard, Gatorade Water Bottle. Technique Campers will be filmed and will be provided feedback from a UNC Swim Coach.

Details: The Carolina Swim Camp, Elite Training Camp, focuses on training the swimmers energy systems for success in summer swimming. This is a workout style camp that will have three main training groups, one for distance oriented swimmers, one for middle distance stroke/IM swimmers and one for sprinters. Each group will train the needs for the distance of events in that group. Groups will train twice per day for two hours each session. In addition, campers will attend a :45 minute dryland training session, receive take home materials from our nutritionists and weight room coaches (who will provide each camper with a warm up and warm down routine). In addition to water work and dryland work, campers will receive extra programming like getting to speak with a National Team Member.

Each camper is grouped with campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and practice skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio, with highly energetic coaches from the UNC Staff and great coaches from around the United States.

General meters/yards for each workout will consist of: Distance 5,000-7,000 meters/yards, Middle Distance 4,000-6,000 meters/yards, and Sprint 3,000-4,000 meters/yards.

Elite camp is intended for elite swimmers who strive to reach the pinnacle of USA Swimming Championships.

Carolina Swim Camp Coaching Staff

Christy Garth is now in her 10th season as an assistant coach for the Carolina men’s and women’s swimming teams. Garth was added as the fifth full-time member of the Carolina swimming coaching staff in September 2008. She is a long-time Tar Heel, having captained Carolina teams that won ACC titles in the 1990s. In fact, she swam on four Carolina teams which won ACC crowns when she was an undergraduate.

Sean Quinn was promoted to the position of full-time assistant swimming coach at the University of North Carolina during the summer of 2016 by Tar Heel head coach Rich DeSelm. Quinn has been a part of the UNC swimming program since 1999 as a student-athlete, volunteer coach, part-time assistant coach and the head coach of the North Carolina Aquatic Club, a U.S. Swimming club program based in Chapel Hill that trains at UNC’s Koury Natatorium.

Michael Baric, a North Carolina native and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, was named a full-time assistant swimming coach at the University of North Carolina. Tar Heel head coach Rich DeSelm announced the hire, effectively immediately, on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Carolina Swim Camp Facilities

Home of the Carolina swimming and diving programs, the Maurice J. Koury Natatorium opened in 1986 and has undergone a significant series of improvements over the past several years with the intent of keeping it one of the most modern aquatic facilities in the nation. Now in its 27th season of use, Koury Natatorium has gained a reputation as one of the finest pools in the nation. Several top-flight competitions have been staged here, with one of the showcase events being U.S. Swimming’s Senior Short Course National Championships March 21-25, 1989. Koury Natatorium served as the host of the U.S. Master’s Swimming Short Course National Championships in May 1992. Koury Natatorium has hosted multiple Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Those meets were held in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2007 and 2010.

***Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age and grade.

