Akron Thumps Ohio 201-96 in Regular Season Finale

Akron vs. Ohio (Women)

Febarury 1st, 2019

Akron, Ohio

25y (SCY)

Meet Results

Team Scores Akron 201, Ohio 96 (exhibition impacted)



On Thursday, Akron let off the gas against Bowling Green State to keep the final score competitive. They showed no such mercy on Friday again MAC rivals Ohio on Friday, winning 14 out of 16 events and rolling to a 201-96 win.

Akron did exhibition a few event runner-ups late in the meet, but the defending MAC Champions made a big statement.

Paulina Nogaj won 3 individual events, taking the 100 back (56.10), the 100 fly (53.93), and 200 IM (2:04.12).

Ohio’s two wins both came from Hannah Schlegel, won the two longest events on the schedule: the 1000 free in 10:05.29; and the 500 free in 4:58.22. Last season, as a freshman, Schlegel was 19th in the 500 free at the MAC Championships with a lifetime best of 4:57.62. She’s had a breakthrough this season, dropping 10 seconds already at the team’s mid-season invite. She currently leads the conference in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles.

Akron freshman Avery Movod, who hails from north of the border, won both the 200 backstroke (2:01.04) and 200 free (1:51.79). She has dual meet victories in 5 different individual events this season.

Both teams have completed their regular seasons and will race next at the MAC Championships in Akron from February 27th-March 2nd.