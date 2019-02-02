Stanford Women Wreak Havoc on USC, Eastin Drops 1:55 IM

UCLA V. STANFORD

February 2, 2019

Stanford, CA

Results

Scores: Stanford 187, USC 107

It was senior day for the Stanford women, as they hosted the USC Trojans in a Pac-12 match-up. The Cardinal did not mess around today, as they dropped incredible dual meet times left and right and started to exhibition most of their swimmers after the 1st diving break.

Chief among the Stanford women was senior Ella Eastin, who was tremendous in her three events. She has been swimming a lot of backstroke this season, and she posted a 52.51 to win the 100 back and a 1:52.35 to win the 200 back, with teammate Erin Voss going 53.59 and 1:53.92 to take 2nd behind her in both, respectively. Her 100 back was less than a second off of her lifetime best, a 51.64 from November at their mid-season invite, while her 200 back was two seconds better than her old best, a 1:54.93 from Stanford’s dual meet with Arizona in January.

Eastin then raced the 200 IM, going 1:55.36 to finish well ahead of Allie Szekely, who had an impressive swim of her own (1:57.72). Eastin went a 1:50.87 at NCAAs last year to set the American, NCAA, and U.S. Open records in the event. It’s incredibly difficult to verify how this stacks up in terms of non-tech suit, regular dual meet history, but this certainly has to be one of the best performances within those parameters (she’s #53 all-time with that swim, but #52 if you don’t count her own leading time).

Meanwhile, Katie Drabot unloaded a 1:53.49 to win the 200 fly, only nine hundredths off of her suited time from mid-season. That’s less than two seconds off of her lifetime best, and while she’s the 9th-best performer in history in this event, a 1:53.49 still puts her into the top 40 performers in history.

Taylor Ruck, the star freshman, was exceptional in both of her swims. She won the 100 free in 48.10 and the 200 free in 1:44.52, her fastest times of the season so far, while the 100 free was a lifetime best. Keep in mind that she did split a 46.21 anchoring Stanford’s 400 free relay at their mid-season invite.

Plenty of other Stanford women stepped up today. Allie Raab and Grace Zhao went 1-2 in the 100 breast at 1:00.83 and 1:00.91, respectively, as Raab was eight tenths off of her 2015 lifetime best, while Szekley went 2:10.69 to take the 200 breast. Megan Byrnes won the 1000 free in 9:44.15 ahead of Morgan Tankersley (9:49.15), and Brooke Forde, in her only swim of the meet, was 4:43.97 to win the 500 ahead of Tankersley’s 4:49.46. Lauren Pitzer won the 50 free (22.45), and took 2nd behind Ruck in the 100 free (48.97) and 200 free (1:45.94).

Ruck split a 21.57 anchoring Stanford’s 200 medley relay, which won in 1:37.76, while she was 21.87 swimming 2nd on their 200 free relay, which won in 1:29.83.

Stanford swept diving, with Haley Farnsworth taking the 1-meter (288.75) and freshman Daria Lenz winning the 3-meter (341.40). For USC, their sole winner of the day was Louise Hansson, who was 52.38 to take the 100 fly over Stanford’s Amalie Fackenthal (53.18). Hansson swam well, also going 1:46.52 to take 3rd in the 200 free and putting down the quickest fly split in the medley relay field (23.14).