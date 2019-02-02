Cal Women Defeat UCLA as Abbey Weitzeil Drops 21.2 Anchor

UCLA V. CAL

February 2, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Results

Scores: Cal 167, UCLA 130

The Cal women took care of business against UCLA, notching their second win against Pac-12 opponents in as many days after beating USC on Friday.

Abbey Weitzeil swam the breaststroke leg of Cal’s A medley relay to start things off, splitting a 28.09, though UCLA freshman Claire Grover paced the field with a 27.82 split. Isabel Ivey was 23.21 to anchor the Bears, just enough to hold off a charging Amy Okada (22.68) as the Bears snuck away with the win, 1:40.05 to 1:40.26.

UCLA swept the Bears in the next event, the 1000 free, led by Sandra Soe‘s 9:56.98. Weitzeil got things back in order for Cal in the 200 free, though, winning it in 1:46.32 ahead of teammate Robin Neumann (1:47.47) and UCLA’s Kenisha Liu (1:47.48). Weitzeil also swam the 100 fly, an off event, going 54.76 to take 3rd as Okada won for UCLA (54.12). Finally, in the 200 free relay, as Cal was down by a few hundredths going into the final leg, Weitzeil delivered a blazing 21.29 anchor leg to blow by Liu and help Cal to the win (1:30.40).

Katie McLaughlin had an interesting meet, swimming the 200 breast exhibition and touching in 2:23.48 and then, with seemingly no time in between events, hopping right back on the blocks to go 4:47.54 and win the 500 free. She also touched 2nd behind teammate Maddie Murphy in the 50 free, 22.84 to 22.85.

Ivey knocked off Amy Bilquist in the 100 back, 53.07 to 53.28, while Bilquist was back in the 100 free to go 49.35 and take the win there over Liu (49.49) and Ivey (50.93). Sarah Darcel was 1:58.82 to win the 200 fly, and Alicia Wilson took the 200 back (1:58.12) for more Cal wins.

Besides Okada’s 100 fly victory, UCLA took both of the breaststroke events and the 200 IM. Grover won the 100 breast in 1:02.20, with Emma Schanz going 2:15.40 to take the 200 breast and Liu finally getting the win in the 200 IM (2:00.33). Eloise Belanger also won the 3-meter for the Bruins (304.88), while Cal sophomore Briana Thai was the 1-meter winner (298.50).