WIAA D1 Finalist Casey Summers to Swim for Northern Iowa

Casey Summers from Stevens Point, Wisconsin signed an NLI to swim for the University of Northern Iowa next fall. She will join Kassidy Lovig and Payton Hall in the class of 2023. A senior at Stevens Point Area High School, Summers specializes in free and fly. She recently competed at the WIAA Division I State Meet, finishing 13th in the 100 fly (57.68) and 20th in the 50 free (24.66). She also swam legs on the 4th-place Stevens Point 200 medley relay (23.75 anchor) and the 9th-place 400 free relay (53.87). Summers’ performances were impressive given that she was out of the water for three months due to injury.

Summers represents Stevens Point Area YMCA in club swimming. She swam at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships last April and earned new PBs in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In March she went best times in the 200 free, 500 free, and 100 fly at the Wisconsin YMCA State Meet.

Summers’ top times would have helped the Panthers at last years’ MVC Championships. She would have scored in the C final of the 100 free along with current sophomore Natalie Nelson and would have been .03 away from scoring in the 50 free. The top-scoring sprinters at last year’s conference meet were either seniors or juniors, so Northern Iowa will be rotating new swimmers through the lineup next fall. Juniors Katie Taylor and Ashleigh Houlette and freshman Lauren Havertape will lead the group that Summers will join next fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Northern Iowa! I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic career as a panther!”

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 24.33

100 Free – 53.18

200 Free – 1:56.99

100 Fly – 57.26

