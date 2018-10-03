Versatile Payton Hall Verbally Commits to Northern Iowa

Payton Hall from Omaha, Nebraska has verbally committed to the University of Northern Iowa.

“I chose UNI because of the amazing girls on the team and the driven and excited coaching staff. They also have an exceptional academic program for my major. It’s not too far from home, and the campus is perfect for me! UNI is the school for me, and I can’t wait to be a Panther! Go Cats!”

Hall is a senior at Millard West High School and has been an A-finalist in all her events at the last two Nebraska State High School Championships. In 2018 she was 5th in the 200 IM (2:10.73) and 6th in the 100 back (58.45) during her junior season; the previous season she took 8th in both the 200 IM (2:12.89) and the 100 breast (1:09.01). Hall swims year-round for the Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks. Just after her junior year high school season wrapped up, she had a strong showing at Columbia Sectionals in March, going best times in the 100 free, 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. The next weekend she competed at the Midwestern Swimming LSC Short Course Championship and A-finaled in the 50 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Hall will be a strong addition to the Panthers’ lineup. She would have scored in the C finals of the 100/200 back, 100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2018 MVC Swimming and Diving Championships, where UNI finished 3rd behind Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 57.99

200 back – 2:07.13

200 IM – 2:09.44

200 breast – 2:27.50

100 breast – 1:07.80

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Northern Iowa to continue my academic and swimming career! Thank you to everyone who helped me with this process along the way! Can’t wait to be a panther! Go Cats!!!💜💛 @UNISwimming pic.twitter.com/ewQthdxmqr — Payton Hall (@phall065) September 26, 2018

