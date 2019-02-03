Indiana Men Sweep Louisville to Finish 8-0; Indiana Women Eke One Out

Louisville at Kentucky (Men & Women)

February 1, 2019

Lexington, Kentucky

SCY (25y) competition

Meet Results

Final Team Scores: Women: Indiana def. Louisville 154.5-145.5 Men: Indiana def. Louisville 187-106 (exhibition adjusted)



In a battle of top 10 teams from last year’s NCAA Championship meets, the Indiana Hoosiers came away with a sweep on Friday. For the Indiana men, that completed an perfect 8-0 dual meet season on senior day. For the Indiana women, that continued an undefeated streak that has run since the current annual series was revived in the 2009-2010 season: a run of 11 consecutive meets*.

*the teams showed off twice in the 2014-2015 season.

The Indiana men began exhibitioning the results of all swims except for winners at event 12 (with the exception of their diving corps: the best in the nation).

Women’s Highlights:

The Louisville women swept the relays, part of 7 events won by the Cardinals on the day. That amounts to half of the swimming events. NCAA Champion and 8-time All-American Jessica Parratto swept the diving events, though Louisville was competitive enough on the boards that their divers only gave up an 4 points to the Hoosiers, meaning that the Indiana women actually outscored Louisville in swimming as well.

Speaking of Parratto, she swam the butterfly leg on Indiana's C relay (which was not the "all-diver relay" that we sometimes see. She actually split a respectable 27.78, showing off impressive athleticism.

Louisville’s Alina Kendzior won 2 of her 3 individual events in the meet, topping the 100 back in 54.90 and the 200 back in 1:59.32: on both occasions, just eking past the Hoosiers’ top finisher.

Louisville's biggest star, Mallory Comerford, won both the 100 free (49.71) and the 200 free (1:47.31). Her best swims of the day came on relays: she split 22.26 to anchor the 200 medley and 48.70 on the 2nd leg of Louisville's 400 free relay.

Indiana's World Record holding breaststroker Lily King split 27.36 on a disqualified 200 medley relay for Indiana, and bounced back to win both the 100 (1:00.76) and 200 (2:12.89). Her freshman teammate Noelle Peplowski finished 2nd in both races (1:01.32/2:13.83). King was under 1 minute (59.99) against Louisville last season on the same weekend.

Men’s Highlights:

Indiana sophomore backstroker Gabriel Fantoni swam a 46.57 to win the men’s 100 backstroke. That’s his 2nd 46.5 in the last two weeks, which gives him in total 3 of the fastest 6 times in the country in that event since the break.

Matching his training partner King, Indiana's male NCAA Record holding breaststroker Ian Finnerty won both the 100 (53.62) and 200 (1:59.69) breaststrokes: in both cases beating out Louisville's Evgenii Somov, who has been swimming well this semester. That time for Finnerty was well off where he was at this point last season in the 200 breast. Last year he relied on a huge taper to win the NCAA title in the 200 breaststroke; this year, that taper will have to be even better.

Indiana's distance group had a big meet. Michael Brinegar won the men's 1000 free in 8:59.84. That's Brinegar's 2nd-fastest time of the season: after an 8:59.65 that he swam 2 weeks ago against Michigan.

Mikey Calvillo was 2nd in the event in 9:05.67, which was just shy of his best as well. In the men's race, Cavillo won the 500 free in 4:25.63. That's his best non-invite time this season.

Vini Lanza swept the 100 and 200 fly for Indiana in 47.46 and 1:44.83, respectively. His win in the 200 fly was by more than two-and-a-half seconds. Louisville's Nic Albiero was 2nd in the 200 in 1:47.49, while Zach Harting was 3rd in 1:48.04. Harting was the runner-up in the long course 200 fly at last summer's USA Swimming National Championships.

Indiana's men won every event on their side of the pool.

