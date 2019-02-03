YNats Breaststroke Finalist Tara Enneking is Headed to Old Dominion

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tara Enneking, The News & Advance All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year for 2018, signed an NLI to swim at Old Dominion University beginning in the fall of 2019. Enneking is a senior at Jefferson Forest High School in Forest, Virginia. She won the 100 breast as a sophomore at the 2017 VHSL 4A State Championships, setting a 4A record in the process (1:05.06). She also placed 7th in the 50 free (25.15) that year. In 2018, Enneking was runner-up in the 50 free (24.00) but a flinch on the start led to her being DQd in the final of the breaststroke.

Enneking swims year-round with Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team. She had a strong meet in December at the 26th Annual YOTA Arena Capital Classic, going best times in the 50/100/200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM with finals appearances in all five events. The following week she competed in the 100 free and 200 breast at Winter Juniors East. Enneking updated all her LCM times last summer and wrapped up the season with PBs in the 50 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM at Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships. There, she placed 29th in the 50 free, 24th in the 100 free, 15th in the 100 breast, 11th in the 200 breast, and 11th in the 200 IM.

In the summer of 2017, Enneking finaled in the 50m breast and 100m breast at YMCA Long Course National Championships. She also finaled in the 100 breast at 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals. Enneking’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 100/200 breast and the C finals of the 50/100 free, and 200 IM at 2018 Conference-USA Championships. The Monarchs’ top breaststrokers (Ashley Brem and Emilie Petit) are senior this season so Enneking will have an opportunity to have a major impact on next year’s roster. She will join fellow commit Rylee Moss in the class of 2023.

“The moment I stepped onto campus, I fell in love with Old Dominion University. The beautiful location of the school and tight-knit team atmosphere made me realize ODU was where I wanted to be. I am so excited to be a Monarch!”

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.44

200 breast – 2:18.92

200 IM – 2:06.04

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 52.08

100 back – 57.23

200 back – 2:05.13

