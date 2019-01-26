GHSA 1A-3A State Runner-Up Rylee Moss Commits to Old Dominion

Adairsville High School senior Rylee Moss has just announced her commitment to swim for Old Dominion University and will join the class of 2023 next fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Old Dominion University! I loved the school and team and I cannot wait to be a Monarch for the next four years!”

Moss has recently emerged as one of the most dominant butterfly and IM specialists in the Georgia 1A-3A high school division. She was the runner up in the 200 IM and took third in the 100 fly at last year’s 2018 GHSA State Championships, her first finals appearance at the high school state meet.

During the club season, Moss represents Tidal Wave Swimming out of Acworth, GA. Over the summer, she updated her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 butterflies at the Georgia Senior State Long Course Championships.

Her best times include:

100 fly: 57.71

200 fly: 2:06.31

100 back: 59.69

200 IM: 2:09.48

400 IM: 4:35.09

The Old Dominion Women’s Swim Team placed sixth at last year’s Conference USA Swimming Championship, a NCAA Division-I conference. Moss should have an immediate impact on the Monarchs’ roster upon her arrival to campus – her best 200 fly time would have sneaked her into the B-Final at last year’s C-USA conference meet.

