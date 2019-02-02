10 Chase Travis Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech; Will Join Sister Brooke in 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Newark, Delaware’s Chase Travis, the #10 recruit on our list of top-20 girls from the class of 2020, has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s class of 2024. Her sister Brooke Travis is taking a gap year and will join the H2Okies in the fall of 2019.

Travis is the top distance freestyler in the class, and one of the best open water swimmers in the country. At 2018 U.S. Open Water Nationals she won the girls’ 7.5K title by more than 10 seconds (1:36.02.8) to earn a spot on the World Junior team. She also finished fifth in the women’s 10K in the national championship race. She then took home the first gold medal of the 2018 FINA Open Water World Junior Championships, going 1:32:02.8 to win the girls’ 16-17 7.5K open water race in Israel.

Travis swims for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She placed 3rd in the LCM 1500 free, 5th in the 800 free, and 7th in the 400 free at 2018 Winter Nationals. Two weeks later at the NCAP Invitational, she took big chunks out of her PB in the SCY 1000 free (-10.5 seconds) and improved her 500 free (-2.6) and 200 free (-.05) times, as well. Last summer, Travis placed 8th in the 1500 (16:21.66) at the 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals. She also finished 23rd in the 400 free (4:13.70 in prelims). She now ranks 18th all-time among 15-16 girls in the 1500, 40th in the 800 (8:37.86), and 52nd in the 400. In SCY, she ranks 9th all-time in the 15-16 1000 free, 33rd in the mile, and 34th in the 500.

It took a 16:03.13 to score in the 1650 and 4:38.87 to score in the 500 free at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships. At only 16 years of age, Travis’ best times are within shooting range of scoring in both events.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:06.01

1000 free – 9:31.84

500 free – 4:41.75

200 free – 1:49.38

Germantown Academy’s Emma Atkinson has also verbally committed to the H2Okies for 2020-21.

I’ve traveled all around the world but have finally found my home at Virginia Tech! I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the Hokies ❤️🧡 #hokienation #sergioszn

