Dating a Swimmer, According To Laura Sogar’s Boyfriend

Two-time World Championship medalist and multi-time National Champion Laura Sogar is currently dating comedian Matthew Broussard, and Broussard appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show recently to describe what it’s like dating a swimmer.

Among the topics discussed by Broussard are dealing with dating a woman more muscular than him, being intimidated by her six foot seven ex-boyfriend, and the struggle female athletes face finding clothes that fit.

Watch the clip, via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Youtube, below:

Sogar, who is now retired according to Broussard, won a silver medal in the women’s 200 breaststroke at the 2012 Short Course World Championships in Istanbul, and added a bronze in the women’s 400 medley relay. She won the same two medals in the same events at the 2013 World University Games in Kazan.

Collegiately, the 27-year-old competed for Texas and was the 2013 NCAA champion in the 200 breast, and her personal best time of 2:05.04 ranks her 9th all-time in the event. She also won the 2015 National title at the Long Course Nationals in San Antonio in the 200 in a best time of 2:23.54.

Her last major competition came at the 2016 Olympic Trials, where she placed 15th in the 200 breast and 22nd in the 100 breast.