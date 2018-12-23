2019 Maverick Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

CAMP DIRECTORNATHAN OWENS

Head Coach Nathan Owens has been with the Mavericks since 2004. During his tenure, the Swimming & Diving team has produced the top performers in the program’s rich history.

Under Owens the program’s record books have been rewritten and new benchmarks for success have been set nearly every year. Owens has led the Mavericks to 12 post-season appearances in 14 years and led the team to top-25 finishes at the Division II National Championships eight times. At Minnesota State, Owens has coached dozens of NCAA All-Americans and helped produce U.S. and Canadian Olympic trials qualifiers. During the 2016 season, Owens helped guide the Women’s Swimming and Diving program into a new era as they transitioned from the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (2016) into the Northern Sun Conference (2017). In 2017 the Mavericks finished second out of seven women’s teams at the NSIC Conference Championship.

At Conference, the Mavericks posted 30 individual top-8 finishes which included 9 new school records, 11 individual NCAA provisional qualifying times, and 4 Conference Champions. The Mavericks also won 4 of 5 relay events in route to setting new school records in the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 medley relay, and the 400 freestyle relay. In 2018, the Mavericks won their first ever NSIC Conference Championship winning seven individual events and three of five relays. The Mavericks had 36 top eight finishes and 19 All-Conference (top-3) performances. The team set five new school records and qualified four individuals and four relay teams for the NCAA Championships where they finished 28th overall.

In addition to coaching, Owens oversees the Learn to Swim with the Mavericks youth swim lesson program. This year-round swim lesson program enrolls over 900 local children annually. Since 2005, he has served as the camp director for Maverick Swim Camps where he and his staff strive to create a dynamic training environment that will impact every participants swimming.

Prior to coaching at Minnesota State, Owens served as a graduate assistant coach for Texas Christian University (TCU) and helped the Horned Frogs win back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2002 & 2003. From 2000 – 2002, he served as a Head Coach at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., where he helped establish the program. In only their second season, Owens guided the Green Knights to finish 3rd out of 7 teams competing in the conference. In 1999 – 2000, Owens served as the Head Coach for Wausau East High School and in the summer of 2000, Owens coached the Wausau Tide Swimming Club and helped to produce one Olympic trials qualifier. Owens attended and competed for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 1996-1999 where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He received his Master’s degree in Exercise Science from Texas Christian University in 2004. Owens resides in North Mankato, MN with his wife Lindsey and their three children.