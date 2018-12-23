2019 Maverick Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

USSC is proud to partner with Head Swim Coach Nathan Owens, to bring you the Maverick Nike Swim Camp, at Minnesota State University. The 300 acre campus is located above the Blue Earth River Valley, approximately 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul.
Campers train each day in Highland Pool, a six lane by 25 yard competition pool, that features stadium seating for spectators and ample deck space for training and events. Home of the Maverick Women’s Swimming and Diving Team, Highland Pool was renovated in 2005.
Sign up for Maverick Swim Camps here today!
The Maverick Nike Swim Camp at Minnesota State University, Mankato is open to any and all entrants. For your safety and benefit, we recommend you have competitive swimming experience (e.g. U.S.S. age group, national qualifiers, high school swimmers, or summer league swimmers) and can swim at least 50 meters in all four competitive strokes: fly, back, breast and freestyle.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE
- Stroke technique refinement for competitive swimming
- Low camper to staff ratio and 24 hour supervision
- Small group and individual stroke analysis/instruction
- Video analysis with TiVO system for focused discussion
- Fun evening social activities
- Every camper receives a Nike Camp T-shirt and Nike Swim Cap
- Every camper is eligible to receive merit-based prizes during camp
CAMP COACHES
CAMP DIRECTORNATHAN OWENS
Head Coach Nathan Owens has been with the Mavericks since 2004. During his tenure, the Swimming & Diving team has produced the top performers in the program’s rich history.
Under Owens the program’s record books have been rewritten and new benchmarks for success have been set nearly every year. Owens has led the Mavericks to 12 post-season appearances in 14 years and led the team to top-25 finishes at the Division II National Championships eight times. At Minnesota State, Owens has coached dozens of NCAA All-Americans and helped produce U.S. and Canadian Olympic trials qualifiers. During the 2016 season, Owens helped guide the Women’s Swimming and Diving program into a new era as they transitioned from the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (2016) into the Northern Sun Conference (2017). In 2017 the Mavericks finished second out of seven women’s teams at the NSIC Conference Championship.
At Conference, the Mavericks posted 30 individual top-8 finishes which included 9 new school records, 11 individual NCAA provisional qualifying times, and 4 Conference Champions. The Mavericks also won 4 of 5 relay events in route to setting new school records in the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 medley relay, and the 400 freestyle relay. In 2018, the Mavericks won their first ever NSIC Conference Championship winning seven individual events and three of five relays. The Mavericks had 36 top eight finishes and 19 All-Conference (top-3) performances. The team set five new school records and qualified four individuals and four relay teams for the NCAA Championships where they finished 28th overall.
In addition to coaching, Owens oversees the Learn to Swim with the Mavericks youth swim lesson program. This year-round swim lesson program enrolls over 900 local children annually. Since 2005, he has served as the camp director for Maverick Swim Camps where he and his staff strive to create a dynamic training environment that will impact every participants swimming.
Prior to coaching at Minnesota State, Owens served as a graduate assistant coach for Texas Christian University (TCU) and helped the Horned Frogs win back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2002 & 2003. From 2000 – 2002, he served as a Head Coach at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., where he helped establish the program. In only their second season, Owens guided the Green Knights to finish 3rd out of 7 teams competing in the conference. In 1999 – 2000, Owens served as the Head Coach for Wausau East High School and in the summer of 2000, Owens coached the Wausau Tide Swimming Club and helped to produce one Olympic trials qualifier. Owens attended and competed for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 1996-1999 where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He received his Master’s degree in Exercise Science from Texas Christian University in 2004. Owens resides in North Mankato, MN with his wife Lindsey and their three children.
STAFFMAVERICK SWIM CAMP STAFF
We are fortunate to invite back a truly accomplished group of college coaches, former athletes, and college swimmers. Our coaching staff has experience at nearly every level of competition including YMCA, USS Club, High School, and the Division 1, 2, and 3 NCAA level. Our staff works closely together to create a dynamic and exciting atmosphere for teaching, learning, and training.
CAMP DETAILS
This summer, Maverick Nike Swim Camp is offering three session of overnight camp with an extended day (7:00am-8:00pm) camp option. These four day overnight camps are an excellent format for swimmers to learn new drills, refine stroke technique, and focus on racing skills that will impact their swimming. Athletes will be challenged and engaged in a safe and supportive camp environment. Our experienced coaching staff strives to make the week a fun and memorable experience for everyone.
OVERNIGHT CAMP AMENITIES
• 3 nights lodging • All meals
• Nightly recreational activities
• Nike Camp T-shirt & Nike Swim Cap
EXTENDED DAY CAMP AMENITIES
• Breakfast & lunch
• Nightly recreational activities
• Nike Camp T-shirt & Nike Swim Cap
• Camp hours: DAY 1 2PM-8PM, DAY 2-DAY 3 7AM-6PM, DAY 4 7AM-6PM
WHAT CAN MY SWIMMER AND I EXPECT FROM CAMP IN 2019?
From Coach Owens: “We’re looking forward to making 2019 our best summer yet! We’re extremely lucky to invite back a staff that’s been together for more than 10 years. The coaches are always searching for new ways to help athletes improve and make the week a great experience. Our goals include trying to give everyone some new tools that they can take home and use every day in the pool. We also spend a lot of time talking about racing and everything that goes into competing. Discussion topics include the mindset, the preparation, and the mental aspects of readiness. There’s a lot of value in the videotaping that we do of all four strokes and the personalized feedback that everyone receives in the classroom. It takes a lot of time during the week, but it is outstanding feedback for the athletes, along with the video footage, which they get to keep. We’re looking forward to another fun and memorable camp experience!”
Stroke, Technique, & Race Camps
Maverick Swim Camp June 16th – 19th (Sunday – Wednesday)
Maverick Swim Camp June 16th – 19th (Sunday – Wednesday)

Located on the beautiful campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Maverick Swim Camps are designed to enhance athletes conditioning, swimming technique, and overall performance. Camp highlights include 2 swim practices each day, daily stroke work, video analysis of the 4 competitive strokes, outdoor day/evening activities, new on-campus dining hall opened in 2017, and so much more.

* this camp is for boys & girls ages 9 & up
* this camp is for boys & girls ages 9 & up
Overnight Camp- $495
Day Camp- $385
Stroke, Technique, & Race Camps
Maverick Swim Camp June 20th – 23rd (Thursday – Sunday)
Maverick Swim Camp June 20th – 23rd (Thursday – Sunday)

* this camp is for boys & girls ages 9 & up
* this camp is for boys & girls ages 9 & up
Overnight Camp- $495
Day Camp- $385
High School Preseason Swim Camp August 4th – 7th (Sunday – Wednesday)
High School Preseason Swim Camp August 4th – 7th (Sunday – Wednesday)

Located on the beautiful campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, this preseason girls swim camp is designed to enhance athletes conditioning, swimming technique, and overall performance.

* for high school girls' 7th – 12th grade
* for high school girls’ 7th – 12th grade
Overnight Camp- $495
Day Camp- $385
Cost Information
***$50 Discount for Returning Campers!
*** $50 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a camper’s spot for the week.
2018 Maverick Swim Camp Location
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Located in Mankato, MN
Approx. 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul
Sample Daily Schedule
7:00am Wake-Up
7:30am Morning Practice Session
9:15am Breakfast
10:00am Group Activities & Rest Hour
12:00pm Lunch
1:00pm Stroke review sessions
2:00pm Classroom & Sport Psychology
3:30pm Dryland Warm-up
4:00pm Afternoon Practice Session
7:00pm Dinner
8:00pm Evening Activities
9:30pm Ready for bed
10:00pm Lights-Out
Questions? Please contact us at 1-800-645-3226, we are happy to help!
