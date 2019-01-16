Middlebury Travels Down to Pompano Beach (Trip Video)

The Middlebury men and women recently came back from their bout of winter break training in Pompano Beach, Florida. The Panthers, from Middlebury, VT, travelled down to the Sunshine state from December 27th to January 4th.

Below is a highlight video of the team’s trip, edited by sophomore freestyler Zack Einhorn.

Music: White Noise (R3hab Remix) by Ella Vos

At the 2018 NESCAC Championships, both men’s and women’s teams finished in 7th place overall. At the 2018 NCAA Championships, Frances VanderMeer and Maya Gomez with All-American Honorable Mention Honors. The Middlebury women finished 37th overall at the 2018 NCAAs.

After returning from their trip, the Middlebury women started the new year with a win against Colby College on January 12th. The men fell to Colby at that same meet. The next day, both the Middlebury men and women were just nipped by the Bates Bobcats.

Middlebury’s next meet is January 19th against Union.