2019 Navy Elite Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

“Thank you so much for providing this challenging, quality swim camp, he learned a great deal about swimming and more at Navy this past week. Kudos to you and your camp staff, including the extraordinary evening speakers, who were well beyond any expectations of ours. BTW, this was his only camp of any kind so far in his life. Fortunately, we picked the right one!” – Parent of 2018 Camper

Camp Details

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The t technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

In addition, this camp will expose swimmers to whole person performance expectations outside the pool. Whole person performance includes daily dry land and flexibility program, as well as, sports psychology, nutrition, and leadership lectures.

Camp Staff

John Morrison, U.S. Naval Academy Head Coach Women’s Swimming John Morrison is entering his 14th year as the head coach of the Navy women’s swimming program, as well as his 19th year of being associated with the team, in the fall of 2018. His teams have tallied a 119-31 record with two undefeated seasons. Navy has won eight Patriot League titles under his leadership and he has been named Patriot League Coach of the Year on five occasions, and ECAC Coach of the Year five times. In addition to the success on the collegiate level, Coach Morrison has guided midshipmen to compete at the highest levels of USA Swimming including USA Nationals, World Championship Trials, and US Olympic Trials. During his 29 years in coaching, John has at University of Tennessee (4 Place at NCAA’s, three Olympians), Rutgers University, Lehigh University (1st place at Patriot League Championships), and Washington & Lee University. He has also directed several club programs including Ocean County YMCA and Rockbridge County Aquatic Club. John is passionate about the sport of swimming and all the incredible teaching moments and lessons that sport swimming provides. He is thrilled to be offering this camp and help your develop your swimmer both in and out of the pool

Rob Lias, U.S. Naval Academy Associate Head Coach Women’s Swimming Rob Lias returns for his 13th season as an assistant coach with the Navy women’s swimming program in the fall of 2018. A full-time member of the coaching staff, Lias has been an integral part of Navy’s regular season and postseason success over the last seven seasons. The Mids have compiled a 103-21 regular season record during Lias’ time on The Yard, while winning eight Patriot League title and placing second at the meet on three occasions in his eleven years. Lias himself was selected as a 2012 Honorable Mention Assistant Coach of the Year by CollegeSwimming.com. Additionally, Lias served as the stroke coach for 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials competitor and three-time NCAA Championship qualifier Thuy-Mi Dinh. Lias, who serves as Navy’s recruiting coordinator and designs the team’s dryland and strength program, came to Navy after two seasons as a graduate assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at Auburn. After the men’s team won the NCAA championship during his initial 2004-05 season, both teams claimed national titles during his final year at the school. He began his coaching career during the summer of 2002 when he served as a volunteer assistant coach at New Paltz High School. After one season on the prep level, he moved on to the collegiate ranks as an assistant at Mount Union College. In addition to his coaching experience, Lias also has run technique based swimming camps across the country through Total Immersion Swimming, Inc.

Justin Livezey U.S. Naval Academy Strength Coach Men’s & Women’s Swimming

Eligibility

This camp is recommended for Male & Female swimmers 12-18 years of age, who have achieved at the minimum USA Swimming “A” time standards. Swimmers will be expected to maintain daily training volume of at least 4,500 meters per training session and 8,000 meters of daily swimming. Please see link to USA Swimming HERE.

Daily Schedule

Camp Begins Sunday June 2 @ Noon,

Ends Saturday June 8 @ Noon

7:30 am Wake up & Breakfast

9:00 am Stroke Talk

10:00 am Morning Swim Session – Stroke Work

12:00 noon Lunch and Rest

2:30 pm Dryland and Flexibility Exercises

3:00 pm Afternoon Swim Session – Training Session

5:30 pm Dinner and rest

7:00 pm Evening Activities

10:00 pm Lights out

Camp Lodging

Campers will reside in Bancroft Hall on the United States Naval Academy grounds steps away from the pool and dining hall. Each room can accommodate two to four campers with a twin bed for every camper. The r rooms also maintain a working shower and vanity with sink. There are common bathrooms in close proximity t to the dorm room. The dormitory is coed. There will be separate girls and boys wing separated by in resident counselor/chaperone approximately 1 counselor/12 campers. Swimmers will need to s supply their own bed linens, pillows, and blankets. While the rooms are air-conditioned, fans are recommended.

Pricing

Payment

Payment via check/money order with application or online with a credit card. Camp tuition is paid in full when registering. Cash payments NOT accepted.

What’s Included:

Each camper will receive…

Navy Elite Swim Camp T-Shirt

Navy Elite Camp latex swim cap

Gatorade Water Bottle

Cancellation Policy

Notify us immediately in writing. A $100.00 fee is in effect for any cancellation received on or before May 25, 2019.

Beginning May 26, 2019 at 12:00am EST through 24 hours before registration, cancellations for any reason will be refunded 50%.

Cancellations/early departures for any reason after the 24 hour window and during camp session will not be refunded.

Camp Meals

Campers will eat in King Hall, the on campus dining hall. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be included in the camp tuition. There will be a main meal with a variety of staple options. (i.e. cereals, sandwich making, etc.)

​***We cannot accommodate nut allergies.***

Ready to learn how to Sprint? Sign up for Navy Sprint Camp!

Navy Sprint Camp is designed and coached by the Navy Swimming Staff. This new and unique camp experience will introduce the critical components of sprinting: Starts, Turns, Underwater Speed, Race Strategy, and Finishing. This camp will also provide preeminent theories on technique, drills and analysis of all four strokes.

Leadership Experience

The United States Naval Academy provides a unique backdrop of learn and grow as a student-athlete. The coaches will encourage and engage the campers in leadership through sport.



College Preparation

College coaches will present the college search process to 7th-12th grade campers. Strategies on finding the best fit for college and how to recruit yourself. Including communicating with college coaches, what to look for in a program, and inside NCAA rules and regulations.

Eligibility

Open to all swimmers Ages 10-18

Camp Lodging

Campers will reside in Bancroft Hall on the United States Naval Academy grounds steps away from the pool and dining hall. Each room can accommodate two to four campers with a twin bed for every camper. Their rooms also maintain a working shower and vanity with sink. There are common bathrooms in close proximity to the dorm room. The dormitory is co-ed. There will be separate girls and boys wings, separated by in-resident counselor/chaperones. Approximately 1 counselor per 12 campers. Swimmers will need to supply their own bed linens, pillows, and blankets. While the rooms are air-conditioned, fans are recommended

Pricing

Cancellation Policy

Notify us immediately in writing. A $100.00 fee is in effect for any cancellation received on or before July 22, 2019.



– Beginning July 23, 2019 at 12:00am EST through 24 hours before registration, cancellations for any reason will be refunded 50%.



– Cancellations/early departures for any reason after the 24 hour window and during camp session will not be refunded.

What’s included



Each camper will receive. A Navy Sprint Swim Camp T-shirt – Navy Elite Camp latex swim cap – Gatorade Water Bottle

Camp Schedule Monday 5 August 2019



1400 Check In *** Lunch Will not be provided – Please eat prior to arrival 1530 Welcome Talk – “Rules of the Road” – **Daycamper Checkin** 1600 Tour Academy 1700 Dinner 1830 Swim I – Video Taping and under waters 2000 Flex Time – **Daycamper Departure** Tuesday 6 August 2019

0700 Breakfast

0745 **Daycamper Arrival**

0800 Dryland 0900 Stroke Talk (Free/Back) – Flip Turns & Forward/Back Starts 0930 Swim I 1200 Lunch 1300 Flex Time 1400 Swim II (Sprint Work) – Power 1600 Flex Time

1600 **Daycamper Departure**

1730 Dinner 1900 Leadership Lecture (Coleman Ruiz) 2000 Flex Time 2200 Lights Out Wednesday 7 August 2019 0700 Breakfast

0745 **Daycamper Arrival** 0800 Dryland 0900 Stroke Talk (Breast/Fly) – Open Turns & Forward Starts 0930 Swim I 1200 Lunch 1300 Flex Time 1400 Swim II (Sprint Work) – Tempo Racing 1600 Flex Time

1600 **Daycamper Departure** 1730 Dinner 1900 College Prep 2000 Flex Time 2200 Lights Out Thursday 8 August 2019 0700 Breakfast 0800 Room Cleanup & Pack

0845 **Daycamper Arrival** 0900 Swim I – Teach Meet Warmup & Power Circuit 1130 Closing Ceremonies 1145 Depart

Rules and Regulations

Prior to arrival via email, each camper will be provided with camp rules & expectations. While the aim of the camp is to accommodate swimmers with an enjoyable and worthwhile experience, we reserve the right to send home any swimmer who does not conduct himself/herself in a favorable manner.



Camp Meals

Campers will eat in King Hall, the on campus dining hall. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be included in the camp tuition. There will be a main meal with a variety of staple options. (i.e. cereals, sandwich making, etc.)

​***We cannot accommodate nut allergies, gluten allergies, etc.



Spending Money

It is suggested that each camper has $40 for snacks and excursion to town for ice cream and visit local stores.