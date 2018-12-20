2019 Salo Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Salo Swim Camp is the premiere camp in the sport of swimming. While training at state of the art facilities on the campus of The University of Southern California, you will be provided with elite level instruction from select coaches across the country. Campers will have the opportunity to watch, and meet, some of the fastest swimmers in the world while they train each morning. Also, presentations will be given by USC’s elite performance staff. There are 3 different camp offerings to accommodate varying levels of athlete.

Register here!

SESSION 1

INTENSE

June 1 – 6

Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 1, 3:00 PM – June 6, 11:00 AM

Sign up for Session 1 Today!

SESSION 2

INTENSE

June 8 – 13

Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 8, 3:00 PM – June 13, 11:00 AM

Sign up for Session 2 Today!

SESSION 3

INTENSE

June 15 – 20

Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 15, 3:00 PM – June 20, 11:00 PM

Sign up for Session 3 Today!

SESSION 4

INTENSE

June 24 – 27

Cost: $1045
Ages 14-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 24, 3:00 PM – June 27, 11:00 AM

Sign up for Session 4 Today!

SESSION 5

TRADITIONAL

June 30 – July 5

Cost:

Resident: $789
Extended Day: $669
Regular Day: $519
Ages 9-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 125 SWIMMERS
June 30, 3:00 PM – July 5, 11:00 AM

Sign up for Session 5 Today!

2019 SALO SWIM CAMP COACHES SYMPOSIUM

Spend 3 days on the campus of USC Coaching with Dave Salo!

Dave Salo  (courtesy of Mike Lewis, olavistaphotography.com)

SESSION 1

June 4, 7:00 AM – June 6, 6:00 PM
Spend three days on deck with Coach Salo

SESSION 2

June 11, 7:00 AM – June 13, 6:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

SESSION 3

June 18, 7:00 AM – June 20, 8:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

SESSION 4

June 25, 7:00 AM – June 27, 2:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

SESSION 5

July 2, 7:00 AM – July 4, 8:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

Sign up for Salo Swim Camp Today

USC men – USC Athletics

Salo Swim Camp is a SwimSwam camp partner. 

Comments are closed.

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!