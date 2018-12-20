2019 Salo Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Salo Swim Camp is the premiere camp in the sport of swimming. While training at state of the art facilities on the campus of The University of Southern California, you will be provided with elite level instruction from select coaches across the country. Campers will have the opportunity to watch, and meet, some of the fastest swimmers in the world while they train each morning. Also, presentations will be given by USC’s elite performance staff. There are 3 different camp offerings to accommodate varying levels of athlete.
Register here!
SESSION 1
INTENSE
June 1 – 6
Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 1, 3:00 PM – June 6, 11:00 AM
Sign up for Session 1 Today!
SESSION 2
INTENSE
June 8 – 13
Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 8, 3:00 PM – June 13, 11:00 AM
Sign up for Session 2 Today!
SESSION 3
INTENSE
June 15 – 20
Cost: $1485
Ages 12-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 15, 3:00 PM – June 20, 11:00 PM
Sign up for Session 3 Today!
SESSION 4
INTENSE
June 24 – 27
Cost: $1045
Ages 14-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS
June 24, 3:00 PM – June 27, 11:00 AM
Sign up for Session 4 Today!
SESSION 5
TRADITIONAL
June 30 – July 5
Cost:
Resident: $789
Extended Day: $669
Regular Day: $519
Ages 9-18
LIMITED TO THE FIRST 125 SWIMMERS
June 30, 3:00 PM – July 5, 11:00 AM
Sign up for Session 5 Today!
2019 SALO SWIM CAMP COACHES SYMPOSIUM
Spend 3 days on the campus of USC Coaching with Dave Salo!
SESSION 1
June 4, 7:00 AM – June 6, 6:00 PM
Spend three days on deck with Coach Salo
SESSION 2
June 11, 7:00 AM – June 13, 6:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo
SESSION 3
June 18, 7:00 AM – June 20, 8:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo
SESSION 4
June 25, 7:00 AM – June 27, 2:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo
SESSION 5
July 2, 7:00 AM – July 4, 8:00 PM
Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo
Sign up for Salo Swim Camp Today
Salo Swim Camp is a SwimSwam camp partner.