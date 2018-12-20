2019 Salo Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Salo Swim Camp is the premiere camp in the sport of swimming. While training at state of the art facilities on the campus of The University of Southern California, you will be provided with elite level instruction from select coaches across the country. Campers will have the opportunity to watch, and meet, some of the fastest swimmers in the world while they train each morning. Also, presentations will be given by USC’s elite performance staff. There are 3 different camp offerings to accommodate varying levels of athlete.

SESSION 1

INTENSE

June 1 – 6

Cost: $1485

Ages 12-18

LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS

June 1, 3:00 PM – June 6, 11:00 AM

SESSION 2

INTENSE

June 8 – 13

Cost: $1485

Ages 12-18

LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS

June 8, 3:00 PM – June 13, 11:00 AM

SESSION 3

INTENSE

June 15 – 20

Cost: $1485

Ages 12-18

LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS

June 15, 3:00 PM – June 20, 11:00 PM

SESSION 4

INTENSE

June 24 – 27

Cost: $1045

Ages 14-18

LIMITED TO THE FIRST 52 SWIMMERS

June 24, 3:00 PM – June 27, 11:00 AM

SESSION 5

TRADITIONAL

June 30 – July 5

Cost:

Resident: $789

Extended Day: $669

Regular Day: $519

Ages 9-18

LIMITED TO THE FIRST 125 SWIMMERS

June 30, 3:00 PM – July 5, 11:00 AM

2019 SALO SWIM CAMP COACHES SYMPOSIUM

Spend 3 days on the campus of USC Coaching with Dave Salo!

SESSION 1 June 4, 7:00 AM – June 6, 6:00 PM

Spend three days on deck with Coach Salo

SESSION 2 June 11, 7:00 AM – June 13, 6:00 PM

Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

SESSION 3 June 18, 7:00 AM – June 20, 8:00 PM

Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo

SESSION 4 June 25, 7:00 AM – June 27, 2:00 PM

Spend three days on the campus of USC coaching with Coach Salo