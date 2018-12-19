2019 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Gary Taylor will lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Head Coachwill lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Gary Taylor ‘s coaching staff will combine the best of the Auburn Camp Tradition while incorporating the techniques used to create champions across the globe.

This camp will feature technique instruction which will provide swimmers with the tools for success that can be applied to their training and development throughout their careers.

Auburn men and women have won a combined 13 NCAA Championship titles and a combined 23 SEC Championships! Spend a week at the “Home of Champions” and learn how to be the best that you can be at the Auburn Swim Camps.

Gary Taylor

Head Coach

Gary Taylor, who has spent the previous six seasons at North Carolina State, including the last two as associate head coach, was named head coach of the Auburn swimming and diving program on April 29, 2018.

“The search process for our new head coach was focused on finding the best fit for Auburn. It was important to find a coach who is committed to developing our student-athletes academically while also competing for conference and national championships as we have throughout the storied history of Auburn’s swimming & diving program,” said Director of Athletics Allen Greene. “Coach Taylor’s values, expertise and experience align with the expectations I have for all of our head coaches. He also shares my obsession for the student-athlete experience, my obsession for winning championships and my obsession for making the Auburn Family proud.”

Taylor played a vital part in guiding the NC State men to four-straight Atlantic Coast Conference Championship titles and three consecutive top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships, including top four finishes in each of the last three years. In addition, the Wolfpack women were crowned conference champions in 2017, tabbing its first conference title since 1980. The women’s team also achieved its highest NCAA finish in program history, placing seventh in 2017.

Michael Joyce

Assistant Coach

Michael Joyce joined the Auburn Swimming and Diving coaching staff as an assistant coachon May 8, 2018. Joyce spent last season at Arizona State after previously spending time alongside Taylor at NC State.

“Mike is young, passionate, energetic and extremely outgoing,” Taylor said. “Mike has a lot of connections not only at the club level but also at the college level. I had the opportunity to get to know Mike during my time at NC State. He was someone that wasn’t scared to get up early and stay up late and he worked hard all day through in between. I want to be surrounded by people with energy and passion and great minds for the sport who see big things for Auburn in the future. Mike is one of those and he is going to be a tremendous asset in coaching, recruiting and every aspect of the program.”

In his only season with the Sun Devils, Joyce helped Arizona State to a 20th-place finish at the men’s national championships and a 23rd-place finish at the women’s meet. Working mainly with the sprint group, Arizona State saw numerous members of the group earn invitations to the NCAA Championships and also saw the school record in the women’s 200 free relay fall.

Jeana Kempe

Assistant Coach

Jeana Kempe, who spent the past six seasons as part of the staff at LSU, has been hired as an assistant coach by Gary Taylor at Auburn, Taylor announced on Monday.

“I’m really excited to welcome Jeana to the Auburn Swimming and Diving Family,” Taylor said. “I think one of the things that really excited me the most about Jeana was her energy, enthusiasm and passion for Auburn and really wanting to have an opportunity to be here. I am drawn to people that are drawn to me and that are drawn to Auburn University and Jeana was from day one. She is a ball of energy, very out-going and very easy to communicate with.

“Jeana will be a fantastic recruiter and will get to know her athletes on a really deep and personal level,” Taylor continued. “She comes to us with great swimming experience at the NCAA Division I level at UCLA but she also has some really good coaching experience at Northern Arizona first and then over the past six years at LSU. She will be a tremendous asset to this program in a variety of areas.”

Kempe began her career at LSU as an assistant coach in Oct. 2012 before being promoted to Associate Head Women’s Coach in April 2017.

Gideon Louw

Assistant Coach

Gideon Louw, who was a key member of Auburn’s last national championship winning swimming and diving team, returned to the Plains as an assistant coach in May 2018.

Louw has spent the past four seasons at Minnesota, the last two as associate head coach, focusing on recruiting and the sprint freestyle group.

Louw has been on deck for a resurgence at Minnesota as the Gopher men moved up from a 25th-place finish at NCAAs his first season (2015) to 15th this past year. This past season sprinter Bowen Becker was the Big 10 Champion in the 50 free and finished third at NCAAs in the event. Bowen, the Big 10 record holder in the 50 free (18.69), also took 14th in the 100 free and was on the 200 medley relay that earned All-America honorable mention at NCAAs.

Louw helped engineer a turnaround for the Gopher men’s relays in 2016. After sending no relays to the NCAA Championships in 2015, they sent four in 2016 and then five in 2017 and 2018, with the 200 medley relay scoring in both 2016 and 2018 and the 400 free relay team scoring in 2017.

Duncan Sherrard

Assistant Coach

Duncan Sherrard, who has been an assistant coach at North Carolina for the past three seasons, joined the Auburn Swimming & Diving staff on May 7, 2018.

“I am extremely humbled and excited that Gary reached out to me and has given me the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn,” Sherrard said. “Auburn is a top-tier program and I’m excited to be a part of such a rich tradition and legacy. I can’t wait to get to The Plains to start coaching.”

Sherrard, the former head swimming coach at Florida Southern College and a multiple All-American swimmer at Florida, joined the North Carolina staff in 2015. During his three seasons at UNC, the Tar Heels established school records in all five men’s relays, four out of five women’s relays and both sprint freestyles on the women’s side.

“Duncan stands out as being very professional, very hard working and he wants to be really successful,” Taylor said. “He brings energy and passion to the sport and he’ll bring a great dynamic to my staff at Auburn.”

This past season, Sherrard coached Caroline Baldwin to an eighth-place finish in the 50 free and a 10th-place finish in the 100 free at the NCAA Championships. Baldwin, who set the ACC Conference record in the 50 free, was UNC’s first 50 free finalist in back-to-back seasons in 20 years as the UNC women also brought home a 10th-place finish in the 200 free relay.

2019 Overnight Camp Sessions

Auburn Swimming, Overnight & Day Week Camp, focuses on training swimmers energy systems for success in summer swimming as well as developing and enhancing the training and racing skills of competitive swimmers. Each group will train the needs for the distance of events in that group. Each day will focus on one of the four competitive swimming strokes with a technique session in the in the morning and a workout/technique session in the afternoon. Groups will train twice per day for two hours each session. In addition, campers will have the opportunity to do dryland training sessions, receive take home materials from our nutritionist and weight room coaches (who will provide each camper with a warm up and warm down routine).

Each camper is grouped with campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and practice skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio, with highly energetic coaches from the Auburn Swimming Staff and great coaches from around the United States. Our staff has developed Conference Record Holders, Conference, NCAA, International, & Olympic Champions!

Overnight Camp Sessions

Who: Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18

Times: See Schedule

Overnight Cost: $750

Day Only Cost: $690 Airport Pick Up & Departure | Round Trip: $175

Airport Pick Up OR Departure | One Way: $90 Official Camp Photo: $15

Overnight Camp Session I

May 26 – 30 REGISTER

Overnight Camp Session II

June 2 – 6 REGISTER

Airport Pick Up & Departure Transportation Services: Camp Counselors will pick up your child to and/or from Atlanta International Airport. When making flight reservations to and from the Atlanta International Airport please schedule flights according to times listed below.

Arrival: Please ARRIVE NO LATER than 2:00pm Eastern Time.

Please ARRIVE NO LATER than 2:00pm Eastern Time. Departure: Please DEPART NO EARLIER than 4:30pm Eastern Time

Deposit: You may pay a deposit of only $100 + processing fees, or pay in full, at the time of registration. If you pay the deposit only, your balance will be charged in full to the card on file on April 1st. Should you need to make different payment arrangements please contact Coach Duncan Sherrard at [email protected].

Refund Policy: The $100 deposit and processing fees are non-refundable. Canceling prior to April 1st you will receive a refund of all monies paid except the deposit and processing fees. After April 1st you will receive %50 of the camp fees less $100 and processing fees. After May 15th all payments made will be forfeited. Transfers are not permitted.

2019 Power & Speed Camp

Auburn Swimming is excited to continue its prized Speed & Power training camps that focus on ELITE SPRINTING! During this jam packed two day camp our staff will coach & demonstrate the proper sprint technique, stroke mechanics, tempo training, speed & power development for ELITE Sprinters. Campers will also learn how to use all power equipment associated with developing POWER & SPEED! Our staff has developed Conference Record Holders, Conference, NCAA, International, & Olympic Champions!

Deposit Option: You may pay a deposit of only $100 + processing fees, or pay in full, at the time of registration. If you pay the deposit only, your balance will be charged in full to the card on file on April 1st. Should you need to make different payment arrangements please contact Coach Duncan Sherrard at [email protected].

Refund Policy: The $100 deposit and processing fees are non-refundable. Canceling prior to April 1st you will receive a refund of all monies paid except the deposit and processing fees. After April 1st you will receive %50 of the camp fees less $100 and processing fees. After May 15th all payments made will be forfeited. Transfers are not permitted.

May 31 – June 1

Who: Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18

Times: See Schedule

Cost: $420, Includes Lunch Official Camp Photo: $15

Power & Speed Camp

May 31 – June 1 REGISTER

2019 Start / Turn Camp

This camp will focus on the exact details that you need to be an ELITE Swimmer! The Auburn Swimming Staff will spend two days teaching and focusing on the finer details of starts, turns, & underwater kicking that makes all the difference in close races. Our staff has developed Conference Record Holders, Conference, NCAA, International, & Olympic Champions!

Deposit Option: You may pay a deposit of only $100 + processing fees, or pay in full, at the time of registration. If you pay the deposit only, your balance will be charged in full to the card on file on April 1st. Should you need to make different payment arrangements please contact Coach Duncan Sherrard at [email protected].

Refund Policy: The $100 deposit and processing fees are non-refundable. Canceling prior to April 1st you will receive a refund of all monies paid except the deposit and processing fees. After April 1st you will receive %50 of the camp fees less $100 and processing fees. After May 15th all payments made will be forfeited. Transfers are not permitted.

June 14 – 15 Who: Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18

Times: See Schedule

Cost: $420, Includes Lunch Official Camp Photo: $15 Start / Turn Camp

June 14 – 15 REGISTER

Swim Camp news courtesy of Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps, a SwimSwam partner.