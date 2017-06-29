Amy Albiero To Open First SafeSplash/SwimLabs School In Louisville

Amy Albiero, a multiple NCAA national swimming champion, is excited to announce plans to open three SafeSplash/SwimLabs Swim Schools in the Louisville area. The facilities are part of Streamline Brands, the industry’s largest franchisor of swim schools, and will offer both the industry leading learn-to-swim curriculum and instructor match offered by SafeSplash Swim School and the cutting edge advanced training technology provided by SwimLabs Swim School. The first swim school will open in early 2018, and all schools will represent a multi-million-dollar investment in the local community over the next three years.

Albiero is founder of Cardinal Aquatics and wife of Arthur Albiero, a member of Team USA and a University of Louisville Head Swimming Coach. Albiero will continue to coach at Cardinal Aquatics as well as run the SafeSplash/SwimLabs schools.

“I am incredibly excited to bring swim schools with state-of-the-art swim instruction to the greater Louisville area,” said Amy Albiero. “My family and I have a passion for this community, and a life-long love for the sport of swimming. Our SafeSplash/SwimLabs swim schools will allow us to continue to make a positive impact in Louisville in a fun and different way. Cardinal Aquatics is my family, but now we will have another way to teach kids the life skill of swimming at all ages and all levels. In addition, Cardinal Aquatics and all competitive swimmers/triathletes will have an additional opportunity for one on one instruction at the Lab and get faster…faster®.”

The SafeSplash instruction offered for the introductory levels will be provided in dedicated warm water pools with highly trained and certified instructors. The SwimLabs instruction will utilize smaller pools where swimmers swim against a current, are captured on video, and are allowed to compare their strokes side by side against the world’s best swimmers on the screen, including Olympic champions, world champions, NCAA champions and professional triathletes.

As with all SafeSplash and SwimLabs swim schools, students will be taught in small classes (no larger than four students to one instructor), by experienced and passionate instructors. SafeSplash and SwimLabs use a proven, proprietary curriculum and teaching methods that have been refined by delivering over seven million swim lessons.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Albieros to our family of franchisees,” said Matt Lane, CEO of Streamline Brands. “We are consistently looking to bring only the best franchisees to the markets we serve. Families with passion for their community, for kids, and for the sport of swimming and triathlon are our franchisees. The Albieros truly check every box on our list. We can’t wait to help them introduce the most successful swim instruction programs in the industry to Louisville. And, Amy will be in great company with the other successful franchisees in our system who have NCAA and Olympic affiliations.”

About Amy Albiero

Amy Albiero is owner and Head Coach of Cardinal Aquatics. She finished her collegiate swimming career as a 27-time All American, an 11-time National Champion, and holds six NCAA records. She was voted NCAA DII Female Swimmer of the Year in 1992 and was inducted into the Oakland University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2016, Amy was named the 2016 National Federation of State High School (NFSH) State Coach of the Year for CAL swimming and diving. Amy is married to Arthur Albiero, University of Louisville Head Swimming Coach and Coach of the Team USA Short Course World Championship team in 2016.

About Streamline Brands®

Streamline Brands is the industry’s largest franchisor of swim schools. After opening its first school in 1996 in the Milwaukee, Wisc. market under the Swimtastic brand, the company has grown to 150 locations in 17 states and three countries, operating under the brands SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic Swim School and SwimLabs Swim School. Franchise development rights are available for all brands throughout the world. For more information about Streamline or to learn about franchising opportunities with the company, please visit their website or “like” SafeSplash® on Facebook, or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Swim School news courtesy of Streamline Brands.