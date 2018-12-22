2019 Upper Valley Swim Camp at Dartmouth College – Sign Up Today

CAMP OVERVIEW

June 24th – 28th, 2019

Overnight Campers Register Here $950

Day Campers Register Here $650

Ages

8-18 for overnight campers & day campers

Location

Dartmouth College – Alumni Gym – Hanover, NH

Description

The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff. Each camper will leave with an under and above water video of all four stroke, inducing a voice over with tips for improving each area. For those who are interested there will be an opportunity for additional training outside of the standard technique sessions.

Improve your technique in all four strokes as well as starts and turn

Low Swimmer to coach ratio, staff made up of College Coaches as well as current swim team member

Outdoor evening activities in the beautiful New Hampshire summer

Every Swimmer will leave with a T-Shirt, Cap and Camp notebook and Video review

Typical daily schedule

7:30 – 8:30 – optional training session

8:30 – 9:30 – Breakfast

9:45 – 11:15 – Water session focusing on one of the major stroke

11:30 – 12:30 – Lunch

12:30 – 1:15 – Small group skill review

1:30 – 3:00 – Second pool session

3:00 – 5:00 – Group activity/free time

5:00 – 6:00 – Dinner

6:00 – 8:00 – Fun group activity (hiking, karaoke, movie night, trivia)

8:30 – 9:00 – Head to bed/lights out

