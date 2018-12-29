Atletta Swim Camp with Olympic Champion Alexander Popov – Sign Up Today

Atletta Swim Camp provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from one of the greatest Olympic gold medalists in swimming history, Alexander Popov. Popov is the only male swimming sprinter in Olympic history to sweep the 50 and 100 freestyle events, which he did at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. Popov guest stars at the Atletta Swim camp providing participants a master class in unique drills and technique.
ADVANTAGES OF ATLETTA SWIM CAMP
- Training under the leadership of the elite coaches, medalists of the Olympic Games, World and European championships.
- Technical innovations.
- Improvement of swimming technique.
- Development of sports skills and motor learning.
- Getting new knowledge, experience and meeting new friends.
- International camp – hosting athletes from 16 countries in the 2018 summer.
- The camp improved metrics in participants in GPP by an average of 12.1% for every 2 weeks in 2018 summer season.
- We have English-speaking staff and chaperones for every 20 children.
- Emphasis on individualized training.
LOCATION
Bulgaria is country of European Union, which is located in Eastern Europe.
AquaLife is a center or sports and outdoor activities and is up to the latest world standards. Sports facilities have international certificates and are designed for year-round operation. Since 2011 AquaLife has received over 11 000 athletes from different countries. There are 6 open pools, 2 of which 50 m.
The Kranevo illage is located on the Black Sea shore between the two biggest Bulgarian resorts, Golden Sands and Albena, 24 km from Varna airport. We have 5 km sandy beach!
Most hotels in Kranevo are focused on children’s sports activities.
CAMP’S PROGRAM INCLUDES
- Twice daily in-water training in a 50m outdoor pool by former medallists of Olympic games, World, and European championships.
- Camp emphasis is on technique and drill instruction covering all four strokes, starts and turns.
- Once daily functional dryland.
- Optional master classes with world-class swimmers.
- Entertainment and animation.
OUR COUCHES
Russia
- Guest star attendance.
- Legendary world-class athlete:
• 4-time Olympic champion
• 6-time World champion
• honorary member of the international Olympic Committee.
- Master classes with unique drills. Exceptional motivational speaker with a good knowledge of English language.
Matej Groza
Slovakia
- Swimming technique training and analysis.
- Dryland training with focus on spine stabilization, increasing of the mobility, flexibility and strength throughout own body.
- Mastering complex functional dryland techniques.
- Yoga and Breathing exercises for swimmers.
- Matej has a modern approach and deals with elements of kinesthesiolopgy of swimming technique, neurophysiological processes and sendomotorics.
ACTIVITY AND RECREATION FOR PARENTS
- Within a 5-minute-walk from the camp: horseback riding, hockey rink (ice arena), 270 min hiking trail with magnificent views, bicycle rentals, fitness programs (yoga, crossfit, etc), SPA world class golf and restaurants.
- Daily tours available from the village Kranevo (boating, fishing, historical sites etc).
- Accommodation: we place parents near the camp in 2-3-4-star hotels or apartments.
- We organize joint activities with children, for example: volleyball, hiking, evening animation, excursions, funny swimming relay.
- We make also joint meetings with coaches and parents, for a feedback and to share experiences.
