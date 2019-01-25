The ISL USA Is Officially Up And Running

The International Swimming League is actively working on finalizing the 12 professional swimming clubs that will compete in the 2019 season, with 6 clubs to be based in Europe, and the other 6 in the United States. The 6 in the United States will fall under the direct purview of ISL USA – which is officially up-and-running west of the Atlantic.

The newly formed representation company of the ISL – ISL USA – is charged both with staging the larger-than-life Semifinals and Grand Finals at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and assisting the new US clubs in their operations, including scouting talent, signing athletes and running their own swimming meets.

“It is no coincidence that half of the league in 2019 is going to be US-based clubs. The US is a country with a deeply ingrained sports culture and tradition, a real passion for highly competitive team sports, a huge fan base. This is why we are licensing 6 American clubs and will be honored to have this country hosting our first Finals. In the light of our longer-term development aims and commitments, opening a branch in the United States has been only logical for us,” noted Konstantin Grigorishin, the founder of the ISL.

The Assigned Managing Director of the ISL USA is Dmytro Kachurovskyi, a former President of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation (2013-2017), and a Ph.D. in Sports Science.

Dmytro has 12 years of coaching experience and 22 years in sports facilities management, event management, and business development.

With 2 European clubs formally and publicly named, one being the Energy Standard Club based out of Turkey and the other being a club based in Stuttgart, Germany, the rest of the 12 clubs are expected to be rolled out over the next few weeks as arrangements are finalized.