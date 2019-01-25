Middle-distance Freestyler Jakob Clark Commits to Kentucky

Jakob Clark, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Allen High School in Allen, Texas, signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Kentucky beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

“I committed to the University of Kentucky because as soon as I set foot on campus I knew that Kentucky was the right place for me both academically and athletically. The team made me feel instantly at home and the coaches have been very supportive and helpful throughout the recruiting process. I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and Metroplex Aquatics coaching staff for all their help and hard work with me.”

Clark recently won the 200 and 500 freestyle events at the 2018 TISCA Lone Star Classic in November, notching a personal-best time of 1:38.76 in the 200 free. Last season he finished 6th in the 500 free (1:52.65) and 11th in the 200 IM (1:52.65) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet. Clark does his club swimming with Metroplex Aquatics. He had an outstanding showing at 2018 Winter Juniors West, finaling in the 500 free (10th with a PB of 4:25.32) and the 400 IM (21st with 3:57.20). He also competed in the 200 free and 200 back and swam on all 5 of MTRO’s relays.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.76

500 free – 4:25.32

400 IM – 3:57.18

Clark has improved significantly over the last year, dropping 1.9 seconds in the 200 free, 6 seconds in the 500 free, and 5 in the 400 IM. Kentucky’s only distance free points at SECs last season came from current sophomore Hank Siefert in the 500 and 1650 and then-senior Jackson Gunning in the 1650. Current juniors Peter Wetzlar, John Mitchell, and Jason Head scored in the 200 free. It took 1:36.96 in the 200 free, 4:22.40 in the 500, and 3:48.45 in the 400 IM to get a second swim at the 2018 conference meet.