2019 Total Performance Swim Camps at Kenyon College

KENYON COLLEGE – GAMBIER, OHIO

Overnight camper – $615

Day camper – $510

Featuring: Coach Bob Rueppel (Head Coach at Middlebury College) & Coach Matt Easterday (Head Coach at Kings College)

CALVIN COMPETITIVE STROKE CAMP

Calvin College, Grand Rapids, MI

The cornerstone of the Competitive Stroke Camp’s success is a dedication to helping campers improve each of the four strokes when it comes to technique, training and race strategy.

The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.

Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, variety shows, games and meeting new friends!

The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

Two swim sessions designed to train more effectively

Dryland exercises and games

Daily stroke clinics, videotaping and individual video critique

Instruction and classroom discussions with guest clinicians on training physiology, goal setting, nutrition, race strategy and more

Three delicious all-you-can-eat meals each day – all dietary needs accommodated!

Camp t-shirt and stroke critique DVD

Fun evening activities including movies, scavenger hunt, talent show and more!

24-hour supervision on beautiful and safe campuses

CAMP DISCOUNTS

Holiday Discount – $50 off – Register between December 1st and December 31st, 2017 at midnight to take advantage of our special holiday pricing. The holiday discount can be applied to any Total Performance camp.

Returning Camper Discount – $20 off – For any camper who has been to any Total Performance camp before.

Team Discount Program – $35 to $50 off per camper – For teams sending 5 or more campers to any Total Performance camp.

*Only one discount may be used per camper*

COACHES

Middlebury College – Head Men’s & Women’s Coach – Director of Competitive Stroke Camps at Kenyon College

Rueppel is now in his sixth season at the helm of the men’s and women’s swimming programs at Middlebury College as well as the director of the college’s natatorium. He came to Middlebury from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he has served as the men’s and women’s coach since 2001. 2017 will be Rueppel’s sixth year leading the Competitive Stroke Camps at Kenyon College, following seven years of directing his own Total Performance Competitive Stroke Camp at Franklin & Marshall. DAN GELDERLOOS Calvin College – Head Men’s and Women’s Coach – Director of Calvin Competitive Stroke Camp Dan Gelderloos is in his twentieth year as the head men’s and women’s coach at Calvin College. During his tenure, Gelderloos has established his women’s team as a conference leader, winning thirteen of the last sixteen MIAA conference titles

Elite Swim Camps at Kenyon College

These unique camp experiences are designed for highly-trained sprinters, breaststrokers, butterfliers/backstrokers, or distance swimmers and offer the most race-specific training for each specialty that you will find anywhere in the country. The Elite Camps bring in nationally and internationally renowned coaches in each specialty to provide campers with the most cutting-edge instruction and training used by the worlds best swimmers today. Enrollment is kept to a minimum to allow for better communication, more personal attention, and a greater appreciation of what it means to work together as a team.

The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists. Our Elite Camps are designed for swimmers who are already excelling in a particular specialty, yet want to take their performance to the next level. Though the Elite Camps are open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, they are most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times in their specialty or faster (based on USA Swimming’s National Age Group Motivational Time Standards). The campers who attend our Elite Camps chose the camp that focuses on their best stroke or specialty event. These camps are not designed for swimmers to work on their weakest stroke.

In the past twenty-one years, over 1700 swimmers from 49 states and 11 countries have participated in our Elite Camp programs for what proves to be a transformative and inspirational learning and training experience. A significant number of our elite campers have gone on to excel at the very highest levels of high school, YMCA, USA, NCAA and International competition, including 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist, Garret Weber-Gale!

ELITE DISTANCE CAMP

Overnight Camper – $685

Day Camper – $600

A specialized program for the distance swimmer (ages 14-18), this five-day overnight camp provides Elite-level coaching, race-specific strategy, and attention to technique for distance swimmers. A highly requested camp, the Elite Distance Camp’s unique programming focuses on race technique, philosophies for creating effective race strategies, “breaking down” distance races to learn from personal best performances, and also dryland training specifically designed for the distance swimmer.

Headlining the camp will be former All-American distance swimmer, and Kenyon College Head Coach, Jessen Book. Coach Book was named NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Coach-of-the-Year in 2013, lead the men’s team to their second consecutive national title in 2014, and the women’s team to a second place finish at NCAAs. Book, a former All-American distance swimmer at Kenyon, was a four-year member of national championship teams and a team co-captain in his senior year. As a coach, Book has made his mark in the Distance events, coaching numerous distance swimmers to top-8 finishes at Nationals. Other leading collegiate and high school coaches, as well as accomplished collegiate swimmers, round out the staff (Click here to visit the staff page).

ELITE BREASTSTROKE CAMP

Overnight Camper – $685

Day Camper – $600

Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for breaststrokers. The Elite Breaststroke Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for campers ages 13-18. The camp helps accomplished breaststrokers develop an even better understanding of the nuances and techniques of this complex stroke. Swimmers work on all aspects of breaststroke from the kick, turns, and pullouts, to the utilization of the underwater dolphin kick.

2019 campers will hone their skills working closely with 2000 Olympic Silver Medalist, Kristy Kowal. Kristy is an educator and loves to teach. She also is a 2-time World Champion (1998) in the 100 Meter breaststroke and on the 400 medley relay. She has won multiple international swimming medals in addition to breaking 8 American Records and 1 World record during her career. Kristy was the first American woman to win the World Championship title in the 100 meter breaststroke and also the first American woman to break the one minute barrier in the 100 yard breaststroke.

ELITE FLY/BACK UNDERWATER CAMP

Overnight Camper – $685

Day Camper – $600

As an elite-level butterflier or backstroker, Total Performance provides an intensive five-day, overnight training program focusing on the most profound development of the last quarter century in the sport of competitive swimming – the underwater dolphin kick – or what has been called the “5th stroke.” A critical element to one’s success in butterfly and backstroke is becoming more effective in generating speed & efficiency underwater. Challenging practice sessions focus on the latest in butterfly/backstroke technique and race strategy. During the week you will be tested in a dozen different areas that contribute to success as a flyer or backstroker.

The Headliner for the 2019 ELITE FLY/BACK Underwater camp will be Coach BILL DORENKOTT, Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, The Ohio State University. Coaches can rest assured knowing their athlete will not get out of shape. Three highly-specialized pool sessions incorporate high-intensity benchmark training that ensures that swimmers maintain their aerobic capacity. Highly specific training drills and dryland routines, and powerful psychological techniques help campers adjust to the dynamics of fast swimming and maximize their potential.

ELITE SPRINT CAMP

Overnight Camper – $685

Day Camper – $600

* Note: Elite Sprint Camp runs Saturday to Wednesday

Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for sprinters. The Elite Sprint Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for swimmers ages 13-18 who excel in the sprinting events.

The camp introduces participants to the most up-to-date and proven methods for developing speed and power. Campers will have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s leading sprint coaches: University of Florida Sprint Coach, Steve Jungbluth.

Jungbluth currently coaches one of the fastest sprinters in the world: the 2017 & 2018 NCAA Division I champion in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Fly, Caeleb Dressel. Jungbluth will be joined by Kenyon College Head Coach and three-time NCAA Coach of the Year, Jess Book. Other leading collegiate and high school coaches, as well as accomplished collegiate swimmers, round out the staff (Click here to visit the staff page).

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

Three swim sessions per day (on the full camp days) focusing on training, technique & testing

Daily drylands

Daytime classroom discussions with collegiate coaches and headliners on training physiology, stroke mechanics, race strategy and more

Three delicious all-you-can-eat meals in Kenyon’s dining hall – all dietary needs accommodated!

Evening lectures on topics like sports psychology, inspirational journeys, nutrition

Pizza party night

Take-home data from all test sets and performance capacity metrics

Camp t-shirt

Evening social activities & getting to know campers from all over the country and the world

24-hour supervision on a beautiful and safe campus

